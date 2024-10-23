Should Titans Trade Jeffery Simmons?
The Tennessee Titans are less than two weeks before the NFL Trade Deadline, and the team could look a lot different after Nov. 5 considering all of the losses it has taken.
The Titans have one of the league's worst records at 1-5, making them a seller for the upcoming deadline. For teams like the Titans, they should look to see what all of their top players could be worth, including star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons.
Simmons, 27, is arguably Tennessee's best player and has been a mainstay on the defensive line since he was drafted in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft. However, with the Titans trending downwards, it could be time to part ways with one of their longest-tenured players.
Trading Simmons would be a shock for the Titans, considering he isn't necessarily out there in trade rumors quite yet. However, as one of the better players on the Titans roster, he should be.
Titans general manager Ran Carthon would be doing the organization a disservice if he didn't at least gauge how much his top players cost as a one-win team two weeks away from the trade deadline.
Part of the reason it would make sense for the Titans to move on from Simmons is the fact that the team already has a viable replacement for the future in second-round rookie T'Vondre Sweat.
Sweat has looked sharp in his rookie season and he should be a long-term piece for the Titans rebuild. The Titans don't have much defensive line depth, but they could sign someone off of their practice squad to get a better idea as to what the other players on the roster can provide.
Teams like the Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles could benefit from adding a player like Simmons, and given the fact that he has up to four years left on his deal, the Titans could get a significant pick in a swap.
