Titans OC Reveals Gameplan For Stopping Myles Garrett

With Myles Garrett on the horizon, the only thing the Tennessee Titans' offensive line can do is hope and pray. They've been far from stellar this season, and one could argue they now have to face their biggest test of the season.

All eyes may be on the rookie quarterback battle between Cam Ward and Cleveland Browns' Shedeur Sanders, but two other battles to watch are Garrett vs. Ward and Jeffery Simmons vs. Sanders.

These offensive and defensive lines could decide the game, one that may be as low scoring as it gets. Neither QB has a ton of experience, and that could prove to be the difference as Titans' OC Nick Holz discusses the highs and lows of facing a player the quality of Garrett.

Nick Holz' Gameplan To Stop Myles Garrett

"I think you can make an argument he might be the best defensive player in the league," Holz said about Garrett. "He's played so long and he's played so long at a high level, he's seen every kind of chip... I think the thing for him is you have to mix it up. You have to have a variation of ways to try and do it."

Holz continued, "You really have to be sound in the plan of how you look at it and then be ready to keep changing it up on him and try to handle their curveballs as well."

The Titans' 1-11 record is far from ideal, but it's not like the 3-9 Browns are leagues ahead of them. Ultimately, fans will find out on December 7 in one of the most intriguing games of the year.

"You always want to measure yourself against the best and we'll see how we measure up," Holz added. "It's going to be a great challenge and he's not the only good player on their defense. They have good players all over the place, it's not like it's a one man show. We're excited, but at the same point you have to know what fight you're getting into."

Titans Can't Get Beat By Garrett

Ward hasn't gone one game this year without being sacked. He's been sacked at least three times in seven straight games, a number no one wants to see in regard to a QB they're trying to build their team around.

If Tennessee wants any chance of winning against the Browns, they must do everything in their power to make sure Garrett doesn't get home. Whether that's getting the ball out quicker or doing a bunch of mis-direction style runs, Holz will have to dig deep into his bag of tricks for this one.

