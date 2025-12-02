Titans' Cam Ward Star of New Documentary

Being the No. 1 overall pick is no easy feat, and it's even more impressive to think the Tennessee Titans selected a former zero-star high school recruit. Cam Ward's story is remarkable, to say the least. Now, FOX is honoring him with a documentary that will air on Tubi.

"Zero Star: The Cam Ward Story" is the official name of the documentary. It will be available to stream on December 4 on Tubi. Tubi is a free streaming platform that will allow Titans, and NFL fans alike, to learn more about Ward's story.

Cam Ward's Upcoming Documentary

From a 0-star high school recruit, to the No. 1 overall NFL Draft Pick 🔥



"Zero Star: The Cam Ward Story" is available to stream on 12/4 for free on @Tubi. pic.twitter.com/WLO894Qxgs — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 1, 2025

FOX dropped the trailer which begins with the line, "Who is Cam Ward, and why do we not know about him?" Ward's collegiate journey was far from ideal, but he managed to work his way up the ladder and ended in style at Miami.

"No quarterback has ever been a zero star NFL draft pick," one voice said during the trailer. Ward's voice later joins the party as he says, "A lot of people don't know I was going to quit."

While the trailer doesn't drop any names of the individuals involved, it's clear his Miami coaches and family will be a huge part of telling his story. After all, Ward would've never gone No. 1 overall had he not played for Miami last season.

Ward's Up And Down Rookie Season

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) warms up before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's no secret that Ward's rookie season with the Titans has been far from perfect, but no one expected him to turn this team around in one year. The Titans organization is a mess, to put it lightly, and Ward is stuck dealing with the repercussions of that.

Ward would love to turn things around next year, following in the footsteps of a Bryce Young or Caleb Williams. That's going to be much easier said than done, but the Titans have a new head coach on the way and will likely have another top pick, if not the top pick in the 2026 NFL draft.

Ward, 23, has completed just 59.7% of his passes this season. He's thrown seven touchdowns to six interceptions with 2,351 passing yards. His numbers leave a lot to be desired, but Ward continues to improve on a weekly basis. Sometimes he's a bit all over the place, as he failed to get anything going against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but it's not like he's surrounded with talent that have what it takes to win in the NFL.

