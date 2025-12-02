Titans Part Ways With Former Chargers Fourth Round Pick

Drafted No. 119 overall back in 2018, former fourth-round pick Kyzir White is no longer on the Tennessee Titans. News broke on December 2 that White and the Titans mutually agreed to part ways.

This season, White played just one game for Tennessee. The 29-year-old came off a stellar 2024 season with Arizona, a season that could be argued as the best of his career. Regardless, injuries have plagued him this year as Tennessee knows their best decision is to move forward without him.

Titans and Kyzir White Mutually Agreed To Part Ways

Sources: The #Titans and veteran LB Kyzir White have mutually agreed to part ways. He will go on waivers and will become a free agent should he clear.



White had 137 tackles, 2.5 sacks and 9 TFLs with Arizona last season. He has been dealing with a hamstring injury which has… pic.twitter.com/5DyST1rdFv — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) December 2, 2025

With just five games left in the NFL season, the 1-11 Titans are nowhere near contenders. It's not like White believes he can join a contender in the next few days and make a difference on the field, but getting out of Tennessee was step one for him.

White has 618 career tackles in 93 games played. This offseason, he signed a two-year, $11 million deal with the Titans. That contract came off his two-year, $10 million deal with the Cardinals. After proving his worth in Arizona, the opposite could be said about his time with the Titans.

White's hamstring injury was out of his control, but the Titans are looking to get younger moving forward, not older. Seeing as White is in his eighth year in the league, he's not exactly up to par compared to a player like Jeffery Simmons.

Titans Defense Moving Forward

Raise your hand if you remember Kyzir White was still with the #Titans.



He got called up from the practice squad one time this year. He'll now get an opportunity to latch on elsewhere.



Titans are happy with Cedric Gray and Cody Barton at LB. https://t.co/8Vzl3RO84W — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) December 2, 2025

It's been crystal clear these past few weeks that the Titans defense is a major problem. They're not a havoc wreaking problem that interim head coach Mike McCoy praises on a daily basis, instead they're a problem as they sit dead last in the NFL.

Had White played in more games this year, it's not like he himself was going to be the solution. White was coming off a stellar 2024 season where he started all 17 games, but now it's a question as to how much his hamstring injury will affect him moving forward.

For what it's worth, the only trades the Titans made at the deadline were related to the defense. Tennessee's secondary is far from great, but now they have even fewer weapons at linebacker due to White no longer being part of the team. Simmons is seemingly the only defensive player who gets any sort of praise on this team, and that comes as no surprise to fans who sit down and watch this team on a weekly basis.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!