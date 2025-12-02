Two Candidates Named as Titans Eye Experienced HC

According to On SI's Albert Breer, the Tennessee Titans are in the market for an "experienced" head coach. With rookie quarterback Cam Ward struggling to get anything going with his new playcaller or interim head coach Mike McCoy, it's clear the team needs someone who can build the team around him.

Ward is the future of Tennessee and there's never been a thought of drafting a QB in the 2026 draft. Even though the Titans will have another strong pick, potentially even No. 1 again, whoever they hire will have Ward and defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons as their building blocks.

Matt Breer Discusses Titans HC Vacancy

"The initial thought, post–Brian Callahan, had been to find more experience and someone who could work with Cam Ward," he said. "Along those lines, and tied into the networks of the guys on hand, former Bears coach Matt Nagy (who has ties to Borgonzi) or former Cowboys and Packers coach Mike McCarthy (who has ties to Brinker) could wind up being the guy."

Breer continued, "But that hasn’t stopped the Titans from looking at a wide array of candidates, even guys such as Chargers DC Jesse Minter and Rams DC Chris Shula, who don’t fit into the above box."

Breer notes that the Titans are evaluating their options at this point in time and will look to have a, "narrowed-down list by the end of the season."

All Eyes on Matt Nagy and Mike McCarthy

When it comes to experience, McCarthy is one of the biggest names on the market. The former Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys HC has a Super Bowl under his belt, though his time in Dallas didn't exactly go according to plan.

With a career .608 regular season winning percentage, the Titans would do anything to have a winning season. McCarthy's 11-11 postseason record isn't the greatest, but it's not like the Titans have to worry about going to the playoffs anytime soon. Even looking at that record, 22 career postseason games is astonishing.

Nagy has a .523 regular season winning percentage but hasn't been a head coach since 2021. Obviously, his time in Kansas City makes him a frontrunner for any vacancy as he's a two-time Super Bowl Champion, double that of McCarthy.

The Titans certainly can't go wrong with either option, but it's going to be interesting to see if either express interest to begin with. As Breer mentioned, they both have slight ties to the Titans, it's just a matter of Tennessee paying McCarthy what he wants to return to coaching or give Naggy enough to leave the Chiefs dynasty.

