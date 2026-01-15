Titans' Cam Ward Robbed of Rookie of the Year

The Tennessee Titans current head coaching search has rightfully dominated the franchise's ongoing headlines in recent weeks. As the team hurtles towards a new hire - and fans wait with bated breath in hopes that it turns out better than the last one - little else has gone on in the way of new news.

Players are staying put (for now), the team's relative health appears steady and, following the official conclusion of the 2025-26 campaign, yet another top five draft pick has been buckled in. Though, in a more recent story, Titans sympathizers have a fresh reason to be frustrated.

The NFL officially announced their Rookie of the Year ballot for this past season of football, and the Titans' surging first-year quarterback, Cam Ward, is nowhere to be seen therein.

Fans Showing Support

"No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward not included in the voting despite starting all 17 regular season games for the Titans and passing the franchise rookie season passing record," read the post, not appearing to make any serious accusations on the surface.

Yet, simply stating the facts was enough for Titans fans - and objective Ward supporters - to jump on the bandwagon and show their support in the form of nearly 3,000 likes.

No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward not included in the voting despite starting all 17 regular season games for the Titans and passing the franchise rookie season passing record https://t.co/9Yei2yUtRG — Buck Reising (@BuckReising) January 14, 2026

Another account chimed in below the post, seemingly making matters worse by putting a microscope on the statistics. "More games, yards and TD's than Shough. More games and yards than Dart..." he pointed out, "the worse is Chimere Dike. All Pro. Led league and set rookie record for all purpose yards."

Not only did Ward miss the ballot, but the Titans' only other potential first-year candidate, in breakout receiver and returner Chimere Dike, also (apparently) missed the mark. The obvious, blanket reason for Tennessee's absence is their abysmal 3-14 overall record.

Yet, with teams like the New Orleans Saints (6-11), Las Vegas Raiders (3-14) and New York Giants (4-13) landing candidates on this list, among others, that doesn't do the trick. Tennessee is still left without an explanation.

Left Without Explanation

The Titans offseason chugging on - and inevitably trending towards a new coach at the helm - should serve as a proper distraction for the team's disappointment in Ward being left out of awards consideration.

From here on out, almost certainly paired with a new play-caller, the signal caller will have to look for revenge in the way of the only appropriate response: winning football games.

