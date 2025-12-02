Titans See No Change In Week 14 Power Rankings

The Tennessee Titans have become quite used to seeing the No. 32 attached to their name. Sitting at 1-11, that comes as no surprise. Interim head coach Mike McCoy found a way to have this team regress after their stellar performances against the Houston Texans and Seattle Seahawks.

While neither of those games resulted in wins, the way they looked was far better than what they just put on the field against the Jacksonville Jaguars. They'll have a chance to redeem themselves in a few weeks, but now all eyes are on the rookie quarterback battle between Cam Ward and Cleveland Browns' Shedeur Sanders.

ESPN Keeps Titans Dead Last

Tennessee Titans fans call for autographs after the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Looking at the NFL's Week 14 power rankings, it should come as no surprise that the Titans are No. 32. They remain the only one win team in the NFL, but with games against the Browns and New Orleans Saints coming up, that could change. There are no guarantees, but those two games will act as crucial building blocks to the future.

Whether the Titans get the No. 1 overall pick again is one thing, but constantly being named the league's worst team is another. Sure, this team may need the No. 1 pick to find anyone noteworthy to surround Ward with weapons or bulk up this defense, but this is far from a one-year rebuild.

Whatever head coach comes to town, they know they'll have their work cut out for them. Ward has showed signs of greatness, but he's also regressed at very puzzling moments. It could all be on the coaching, but only time will tell.

Titans May Not End The Year At No. 32

Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) leaves the field after the loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It may be wishful thinking, but the Titans have numerous chances ahead of them to not end the year as the league's worst team. That begins on December 7 against Sanders and the Browns, an opponent that they should have no issue at least competing with.

ESPN's Turron Davenport listed defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons as the team's "x-factor" for the final stretch. Davenport acknowledges that even after he's missed time, Simmons is still on pace for the first double-digit sack season of his career. The 28-year-old may not be in the same category as Browns' Myles Garrett, but he's still by far the best player on this Titans team. A strong performance from him in Cleveland could easily lead to a Titans win, as long as the offense gets going.

