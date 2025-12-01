Titans Stand No Chance Against Myles Garrett

Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Cam Ward has been sacked 48 times this season, a number that doesn't seem real. Tennessee's 1-11 record is bad, to put it one way. Ward has been sacked at least twice every game this season, including being sacked six times twice this year.

Knowing Myles Garrett is on the horizon, one can only imagine the kind of havoc he can cause against this Titans offensive line. Garrett currently has a career high 19 sacks as he's well on his way to passing Michael Strahan's record of 22.5.

All things considered, he could set the record against the Titans. That may seem far-fetched, but it isn't too crazy considering he had a five-sack game against the New England Patriots.

Titans Must Sell Out To Stop Myles Garrett

Second-year player JC Latham was ripped to shreds for his performance on November 30, and rightfully so. Latham has been far from great, and the Titans need someone to step up knowing Garrett will be standing on the opposite side of them.

Lloyd Cushenberry's status is still up in the air after he missed the Jacksonville Jaguars game this past week. Veteran Corey Levin was a fine replacement, but the 32-year-old center would be at a severe disadvantage against a player like Garrett.

Keep in mind, Garrett has at least one sack in each of his last six games. He only had one against the San Francisco 49ers, but he's racked up eight sacks in his last three games. Not only that, but Garrett is a one-man wrecking crew after games where he only has one sack. The last two times it's happened, he's rebounded with five sacks on October 26 and four on November 16.

Cam Ward Must Run For His Life

If the Tennessee Titans are able to get their run game going, Ward will be in a much better place. The more he has to throw, the worse this team is going to look. Stopping Garrett will likely be the only thing this offensive line prepares for heading into the game, and even that won't be enough.

Ward has been sacked at least three times in seven straight games. He hasn't gone one game this year without being sacked. Again, these numbers don't seem real, but it's a combination of how poor the offensive line is and the harsh reality of dealing with a rookie quarterback. It doesn't all fall on Ward's shoulders, but if he isn't careful, Garrett is going to have a field day on December 7.

