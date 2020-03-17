Vikings Free Agency Updates, Signings, Rumors: Tracking Every Move

The legal tampering period for 2020 free agency kicked off on Monday, and with it came a flurry of signings, tags, and trades around the league. With the new league year set to begin at 3 p.m. central time on Wednesday, it promises to be a busy week of transactions in the NFL.

The Vikings got involved frequently on Monday, and there are many more moves ahead for Rick Spielman and company. Listed below is every single move made by the Vikings during this busy time, with the newest transactions at the top of the page. Make sure to check back often for the latest updates and analysis.

Monday, March 16

Stephen Weatherly signs with Panthers

The Vikings' first free agent departure came on Monday evening when Weatherly's agent announced that the defensive end had signed a two-year, $12.5 million deal with the Panthers. Weatherly was well-liked in Minnesota and reportedly wanted to return, but his talent priced him out of the Vikings' plans. It's a solid payday for the former seventh-round pick, who had six sacks, 17 quarterback hits, and two forced fumbles in a rotational role over the past two seasons.

Weatherly will now get his first chance to play a major role in his fifth NFL season. His departure could net the Vikings a fifth or sixth-round compensatory pick (based on his $6.25 million AAV) in 2021, depending on how the rest of free agency plays out.

With Weatherly gone, it will be interesting to see what happens with Everson Griffen. Can the Vikings still afford him after tagging Harris and signing several others? If Griffen joins Weatherly on the way out, the door would be wide open for Ifeadi Odenigbo to step into a nearly full-time role.

Vikings re-sign punter Britton Colquitt

This was all but a sure thing after a report on Thursday said that the two sides had a verbal agreement on a new deal. But now it's official: Colquitt is back with the Vikings on a three-year, $9 million deal with $5 million guaranteed. His base salary and cap hit increases in each year of the deal. The man nicknamed "Skolquitt" was very solid as a punter last season, and also brought consistency as a holder that helped kicker Dan Bailey have a strong year. Reports indicate that the Vikings are also trying to work out a new deal for Bailey. Stay tuned.

Stefon Diggs indicates impending departure through tweets

Stefon Diggs, the Vikings' star receiver and noted mysterious tweeter, took things a step further than usual on Monday. He tweeted that "it's time for a new beginning," and followed it up with a reply that said this time was different, and "something's going to happen." Is he forcing his way out of Minnesota? Full story: Stefon Diggs Trade Rumors: "Something's Going to Happen"

Vikings place second-round RFA tender on Eric Wilson

The Vikings placed a second-round tender on restricted free agent linebacker Eric Wilson, which likely means he'll be back next season. Wilson is solid in coverage and brings some pass-rushing skills to the position. Check out the link for an explanation of RFA tenders. Full story: Vikings Place Tender on Eric Wilson

Vikings use franchise tag on Anthony Harris

In a surprising move, the Vikings elected to use the franchise tag on their top free agent, safety Anthony Harris. It's just the third time in franchise history that they've broken out the tag. If no extension is worked out and Harris isn't traded, the Vikings will owe him $11.4 million in 2020. Full story: Vikings Place Franchise Tag on Anthony Harris

CJ Ham signed to four-year deal

The Vikings wasted little time locking up fullback CJ Ham, a restricted free agent, through 2023. Full story: Vikings Sign C.J. Ham to Four-Year Deal

Cousins signs extension

The Vikings and Kirk Cousins agreed to a two-year extension that will keep Cousins with the team through 2022. He's owed $96 million over the next three years. Full story: Vikings Extend Kirk Cousins Through 2022 Season

