Vikings Re-Sign Kicker Dan Bailey

The Vikings have agreed to terms with kicker Dan Bailey, the team announced on Thursday afternoon.

It's a three-year deal for Bailey, according to multiple reports.

Bailey was reportedly talking to the Vikings and two other teams as he made his free agency decision. Ultimately, he decided to stay in Minnesota. The Vikings have now re-signed both Bailey and punter Britton Colquitt (also on a three-year deal) to keep their talented pair of veteran specialists together for the foreseeable future. Colquitt, who is also the Vikings' holder, worked well with Bailey in 2019.

Bailey made 27 of his 29 field goal attempts last season, good for a 93.1 percent success rate that was fourth in the NFL. He was perfect on three attempts from 50+ yards. Bailey did miss four of 44 extra point attempts, but that was likely more of a fluke than anything else. It was a strong bounce-back year for the veteran, who made just 21 of 28 attempts in 2018 during his first year as a Viking. Former punter Matt Wile's struggles as a holder have been blamed for some of Bailey's poor performance two seasons ago.

Prior to joining the Vikings, Bailey spent seven seasons with the Cowboys, making 88.2 percent of his field goal attempts. He is sixth all-time in field goal accuracy.

This is some much-needed good news for the Vikings, who have spent much of the week watching their free agents sign elsewhere. They have a number of holes on the roster right now, and adding kicker to that list would've only made things more difficult. Bailey provides stability, accuracy, and a veteran presence at a position that has given the Vikings a lot of trouble over the years (Blair Walsh, Kai Forbath, Kaare Vedvik).

