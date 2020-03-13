Vikings Free Agency Notes: Britton Colquitt, Rashod Hill, Brett Jones

Sports all across the country and the world have been effectively shut down by the coronavirus, but the major professional league in the United States that has been least affected is the NFL. The Vikings, along with most other teams, have suspended pre-draft travel for their coaches and scouts. But the league's offseason is mostly continuing as scheduled; free agency negotiations are still going to begin on Monday, and the new league year will still commence on Wednesday.

So we'll continue to bring you all the latest Vikings news, even if it hardly feels all that important right now. Here are the latest updates on a few Vikings free agents.

Punter Britton Colquitt expects to re-sign with Vikings

According to Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press, the Vikings and punter Britton Colquitt have agreed to commit to a new deal before Monday, when other teams would be able to contact Colquitt and make offers. Both sides are reportedly on board with a three-year deal for around $2-3 million annually that would have the first two years be guaranteed. The only holdup is that the Vikings want to wait for the results of the player vote on the new proposed CBA – voting ends on Saturday – to see how that could affect the salary cap.

Colquitt, a ten-year veteran who has previously played for the Broncos, Dolphins, and Browns, was the third-best punter in the league last year according to Pro Football Focus's grades. He was a steady punter, but perhaps more importantly, brought consistency as a holder that helped fellow free agent Dan Bailey have a bounce-back season.

Vikings interested in re-signing swing tackle Rashod Hill

As the Vikings look towards improving their offensive line in 2020, they are reportedly interested in retaining a key backup. Per ESPN's Courtney Cronin, the Vikings have interest in re-signing offensive tackle Rashod Hill. A four-year veteran, the 6-foot-6 Hill has the flexibility to play both left and right tackle. He has never shown enough run-blocking prowess to warrant a starting role, but his ability to be a backup on both sides (known as a swing tackle) is a useful one. Hill, who has started sixteen games for the Vikings over the last three years, is solid in pass protection.

Vikings want to re-sign center Brett Jones, but he may test market

Another note from Tomasson is that the Vikings are interested in bringing back backup center Brett Jones. However, Jones reportedly "plans to test the market in free agency to see if can join a team in which he can at least compete to start." A native of Canada, Jones began his career in the CFL and spent two years with the Giants before joining the Vikings for the past two seasons as a backup to Pat Elflein and then Garrett Bradbury. Jones started 13 games for the Giants in 2017 and played well. He dealt with some injury issues last season.