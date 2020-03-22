Former Vikings Receiver Laquon Treadwell Signs With Falcons

Former Vikings wide receiver and first-round pick Laquon Treadwell has signed with the Atlanta Falcons, as first reported by Zach Klein of WSB-TV and confirmed by the team.

The Vikings selected Treadwell with the No. 23 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft after a standout three-year career at Ole Miss. But he never lived up to the hype, recording just 65 catches, 701 yards, and two touchdowns in four seasons with the Vikings. Treadwell's issues with separating from NFL defensive backs and lack of top-end speed hindered his ability to see the field consistently during his time in Minnesota.

He'll look to revive his NFL career with the Falcons. Treadwell will compete with a number of other receivers for a roster spot and playing time behind Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley.

After posting an 82/1,153/11 line in his junior year at Ole Miss, the 6-foot-2, 215-pound Treadwell was considered one of the top receiving prospects in the draft. Despite poor performance in the athletic testing drills at the combine and Mississippi's pro day – including a 4.65-second 40-yard dash – it was believed that Treadwell's size, physicality, and hands were enough to overcome his lack of elite athleticism. He garnered comparisons to players like DeAndre Hopkins and Anquan Boldin with his frame and yards-after-catch ability.

But it never happened for Treadwell in Minnesota. He had just one catch as a rookie and it didn't get much better from there. Despite career-highs of 35 catches and 302 receiving yards in 2018, Treadwell was released ahead of the 2019 season. The Vikings brought him back after Chad Beebe got hurt, but Treadwell still couldn't make the leap they were hoping for.

Maybe things will come together for him with a fresh start in Atlanta. The Falcons return to U.S. Bank Stadium to play the Vikings for a second consecutive year in 2020.

The Vikings were never going to re-sign Treadwell in free agency, even though receiver is a need. They may still add a wideout in free agency before it's all said and done, but the higher-upside additions will come in April's draft. This year's receiver draft class is believed to be the best in at least six years. After trading Stefon Diggs, the Vikings could take a receiver with one of their two first-round picks; they badly need high-quality options to compete with Olabisi Johnson and Beebe behind Adam Thielen.

