2026-27 Boston Bruins Opponent Preview: Los Angeles Kings
Boston Bruins On SI is doing a dive into all of the Bruins’ opponents in the upcoming season. Next up on the list is the Los Angeles Kings.
Both teams will be looking to have an improved season after getting bounced in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2025-26.
Last season, the Kings boasted a 35-27-20 record, earned 90 points, and picked up the second Wild Card spot in the Western Conference before being swept by the Colorado Avalanche.
The Bruins logged a 45-27-10 record for 100 points and gained the first Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference before being eliminated by the Buffalo Sabres in six games.
Quick Facts:
Team: Los Angeles Kings
Home Arena: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, Calif.
Conference/Division: Western/Pacific
General Manager: Ken Holland
Head Coach: Peter Laviolette
Captain: Vacant
Colors: Black, silver, and white
Stanley Cup Championships: 2- 2012 and 2014
Minor League Affiliate Teams: Ontario Reign (AHL) and Greenville Swamp Rabbits (ECHL)
2025-26 Stats:
Record: 35-27-20
Points: 90
Standings: No. 4 in Pacific Division, No. 8 in Western Conference
Stanley Cup Playoffs: Wild Card 2- Swept by Colorado Avalanche in first round.
Record vs. Bruins: 0-2
Nov. 21: L 2-1 (OT)
March 10: L 2-1 (OT)
Offseason Moves:
Additions: forward Mats Zuccarello, forward Corey Perry, forward Erik Haula, defenseman Erik Gustafsson, forward Lane Pederson, defenseman Scott Perunovich.
Departures: forward Anze Kopitar (retired), defenseman Kyle Burroughs (Dallas), goalie Pheonix Copley (Columbus), forward Glenn Gawdin (New York Rangers), forward Mathieu Joseph (Edmonton), forward Andrei Kuzmenko (Pittsburgh), forward Jeff Malott (Anaheim), defenseman Jacob Moverare (EV Zug, Switzerland).
Extensions/Re-signs: forward Scott Laughton, forward Jan Jeník, defenseman Brandt Clarke, forward Francesco Pinelli, forward Martin Chromiak, forward Aatu Jämsen.
Unrestricted Free Agents: forward Logan Brown, forward Nikita Alexandrov.
2026 NHL Draft: forward Elton Hermansson (No. 19 overall, 1st round), forward Liam Lefebvre (No. 46 overall, 2nd round), defenseman Adam Goljer (No. 49 overall, 2nd round), forward Blake Zielinski (No. 80 overall, 3rd round), goalie Yegor Rybkin (No. 89 overall, 3rd round), forward Thomas Vandenberg (No. 103 overall, 4th round), defenseman Vertti Svensk (No. 145 overall, 5th round), defenseman Giorgos Pantelas (No. 153 overall, 5th round), forward Alex Kostov (No. 177 overall, 6th round), forward Tobias Krestan (No. 209 overall, 7th round), defenseman Lucas Ambrosio (No. 223, 7th round).
2026-27 Projected Lineup:
Kings 2026-27 Schedule:
September
Sept. 30: at Colorado
October
Oct. 3: at San Jose
Oct. 6: vs. Florida
Oct. 10: at Vegas
Oct. 13: vs. Edmonton
Oct. 17: vs. Boston
Oct. 20: at Washington
Oct. 22: at New York Islanders
Oct. 24: at New Jersey
Oct. 26: at New York Rangers
Oct. 27: at Chicago
Oct. 29: vs. Ottawa
Oct. 31: vs. Buffalo
November
Nov. 4: vs. San Jose
Nov. 7: vs. Pittsburgh
Nov. 10: vs. Nashville
Nov. 12: vs. New York Islanders
Nov. 14: vs. Calgary
Nov. 17: at Boston
Nov. 19: at Toronto
Nov. 21: at Ottawa
Nov. 23: at Montreal
Nov. 27: at Anaheim
Nov. 28: vs. Anaheim
December
Dec. 1: vs. Vegas
Dec. 3: vs. Minnesota
Dec. 5: vs. Utah
Dec. 9: vs. San Jose
Dec. 11: at San Jose
Dec. 12: vs. Vancouver
Dec. 15: at Detroit
Dec. 17: at Pittsburgh
Dec. 19: at Columbus
Dec. 20: at Buffalo
Dec. 22: at Minnesota
Dec. 26: vs. Utah
Dec. 28: at Vancouver
Dec. 30: vs. Toronto
January
Jan. 2: vs. New Jersey
Jan. 4: vs. Philadelphia
Jan. 6: vs. Washington
Jan. 9: vs. Dallas
Jan. 11: vs. New York Rangers
Jan. 13: vs. St. Louis
Jan. 15: at Utah
Jan. 16: at Calgary
Jan. 19: vs. Seattle
Jan. 21: vs. Edmonton
Jan. 23: at Nashville
Jan. 24: at Florida
Jan. 26: at Tampa Bay
Jan. 28: at Philadelphia
Jan. 30: at Carolina
February
Feb. 8: at Dallas
Feb. 9: at St. Louis
Feb. 11: vs. Detroit
Feb. 13: vs. Chicago
Feb. 15: vs. Calgary
Feb. 17: at Winnipeg
Feb. 18: at Minnesota
Feb. 20: vs. Seattle
Feb. 24: vs. Montreal
Feb. 26: at Chicago
Feb. 27: at Nashville
March
March 1: vs. Anaheim
March 3: vs. Tampa Bay
March 5: vs. Columbus
March 7: vs. Colorado
March 9: at Edmonton
March 11: at Seattle
March 13: vs. Dallas
March 16: vs. Winnipeg
March 18: vs. Carolina
March 21: at Seattle
March 23: at Vancouver
March 25: at Calgary
March 27: at Edmonton
March 29: vs. Vancouver
March 31: vs. Winnipeg
April
April 2: at Colorado
April 3: vs. St. Louis
April 6: at Anaheim
April 8: vs. Vegas
April 10: at Vegas
Games Against Bruins: Oct. 17, Nov. 17
Other 2026-27 Boston Bruins Opponent Previews:
Opponent 1: New York Rangers
Opponent 2: Winnipeg Jets
Opponent 3: Minnesota Wild
Opponent 4: Ottawa Senators
Opponent 5: Utah Mammoth
Opponent 6: Philadelphia Flyers
Opponent 7: San Jose Sharks
Opponent 8: Anaheim Ducks
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