Three Stars of Game in Bruins Win Against Penguins

The Boston Bruins won their third consecutive game on Thursday night with a 6-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

In the game, five different Bruins scored and four players recorded multiple points.

Below are the Three Stars of the Game from the win.

Pavel Zacha, Bruins

Bruins forward Pavel Zacha led all skaters in Thursday night’s game with two goals for two points.

Zacha’s first goal came at 12:07 in the first period to put Boston on the board and tie the game at 1 and the other came at 14:24 in the second to extend the Bruins’ lead 4-2.

“I think we’re winning the puck battles in our breakouts,” said Zacha to NESN after the game. “Pasta [Pastrnak] also made great plays there on the walls to get us in the speed and stuff and I think I was in the right spots today.”

His first period goal started a chain reaction of scoring which gave the Bruins a 3-1 cushion going into the first intermission.

With the performance, Zacha now has five goals and seven assists for 12 points on the season.

Pav pots a beauty of a goal 🎯 pic.twitter.com/adzVegGw7I — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 6, 2026

Morgan Geekie, Bruins

Forward Morgan Geekie continued his hot streak in the Bruins’ 6-2 victory with one goal and one assist for two points.

Geekie’s goal came late in the second at 16:57 to add to Boston’s lead 5-2 and his assist was on forward Fraser Minten’s third period goal at 8:39 to finalize the 6-2 final score.

Geekie has scored a goal in each of the Bruins’ last three games. He now has four goals and nine assists for 13 points in 2026-27.

“I just honestly tried to throw it on,” said Geekie on his goal. “I caught it, so I was trying to throw it flat and that was my main goal. And then by the time you kind of think of that, you run out of room. And I feel like that's kind of the move that I go to and I can't think of anything else. And I was lucky enough that I went in today.”

Morgan Geekie makes it 🖐️



Bruins lead the Penguins 5-2 after two periods 🔥 pic.twitter.com/e6DlvH9s00 — NESN (@NESN) November 6, 2026

David Pastrnak, Bruins

Boston forward and captain David Pastrnak also had a multi-point game as he tallied two assists for two points.

Both of Pastrnak’s assists came on Zacha’s two goals.

In 2026-27, he has played in all 17 games for the Bruins so far and recorded eight goals and 14 assists for 22 points, all team highs.

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