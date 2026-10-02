Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Bruins-Jets, Blues-Stars, Ducks-Golden Knights)

The NHL drops the puck on the weekend with a five-game slate last night.

After two profitable days to open the season, the Oilers and Canucks saved us from a winless day by easily going over the 6.5 total in a wild 9-7 contest.

I’m targeting a road underdog and two totals for my NHL best bets tonight.

Let’s get right into my NHL best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Friday, Oct. 2.

NHL Best Bets for Friday, Oct. 2

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Boston Bruins (+102) at Winnipeg Jets

St. Louis Blues at Dallas Stars OVER 5.5 (-135)

Anaheim Ducks at Vegas Golden Knights OVER 6.5 (-122)

Boston Bruins (+102) at Winnipeg Jets

The Bruins opened the season with a 3-0 home win over the Rangers on Tuesday, and now open up a quick two-game road trip starting in Winnipeg on Friday night.

The story in Winnipeg this season is what ends up happening with Connor Hellebuyck, who has been suspended for failing to report to training camp. Without the former Hart Trophy winner, the Jets are forced to turn to Stuart Skinner in net. That’s a huge step down from Hellebuyck, and the Jets don’t have much depth after Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor on the top line.

The Bruins have a strong enough top six, and Jeremy Swayman gives them a clear advantage in net.

This game should be closer to a coin flip, perhaps even with the Bruins favored.

St. Louis Blues at Dallas Stars OVER 5.5 (-135)

There have been quite a few high-scoring games so far this season, especially in the Western Conference, and I think there’s another one written in the Stars tonight.

Dallas is poised to be one of the top contenders in the league this season. The Stars are rather healthy, only missing veteran forward Matthew Duchene. They still have Wyatt Johnston and Mikko Rantanen on the top line, with Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz on the second line. Dallas’ blue line is also a strength with Miro Heiskanen and Thomas Harley.

The Blues should be able to score a bit themselves, with new captain Robert Thomas leading the way.

These teams combined for 25 goals in their four games last season, with the Stars winning 4-3 and 5-4 in the last two meetings. I could see a similar 4-2 type of win tonight for the home team.

Anaheim Ducks at Vegas Golden Knights OVER 6.5 (-122)

The Ducks were the most profitable team when it came to betting the over last year, going 48-33-1 for +10.60 units on the season. They didn’t do a ton this offseason to change that.

Losing Chris Kreider may hurt, but they matched the offer sheet for Leo Carlsson and re-signed Cutter Gauthier. There is still plenty of offense in Anaheim, and the Ducks will need it after letting a few of their veteran defensemen walk in the offseason.

Vegas opened its season with a 5-2 win over the Blackhawks, so the Golden Knights are already firing on all cylinders offensively.

This should be a back-and-forth affair in Anaheim, and I’d consider laddering to as high as OVER 8.5.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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