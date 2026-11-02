Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Golden Knights-Bruins, Flames-Sharks, Artturi Lehkonen)

The NHL has a four-game slate to open the week on Monday night.

The Red Wings visit the Panthers and the Bruins host the Golden Knights in the two early games, with the Avalanche visiting the Blackhawks and the Sharks hosting the Flames in the later contests.

I’m targeting a pair of home teams and a first-line winger for my NHL best bets on Monday night.

Let’s get right into my NHL best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Monday, Nov. 2.

NHL Best Bets for Monday, Nov. 2

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Boston Bruins (+102) vs. Vegas Golden Knights

Artturi Lehkonen OVER 0.5 Points (-140) at Chicago Blackhawks

San Jose Sharks (-125) vs. Calgary Flames

Boston Bruins (+102) vs. Vegas Golden Knights

These teams have similar overall records to start the season, so I’m a bit surprised that we’re getting the Bruins at plus odds tonight. Boston is 6-1-0 at home so far this season, while Vegas is 3-2-1 on the road.

Not only that, but the Golden Knights have lost four of their last five games with that lone win coming at home against the Senators. They lost on the road in St. Louis and Columbus in that stretch, and the Bruins are much better than both of those squads.

This game should be closer to a coin flip, so I’ll happily take the Bruins as home underdogs tonight.

Artturi Lehkonen OVER 0.5 Points (-140) at Chicago Blackhawks

Artturi Lehkonen has fit like a glove on the Avalanche’s top line this season. Nathan MacKinnon and Martin Necas lead the way with 24 and 18 points, respectively, but Lehkonen is right there with 17 points through 14 games.

After just four points in his first five games, Lehkonen has scored nine goals and added four assists during his current nine-game point streak. That includes a two-goal game against the Flames on Halloween night.

While MacKinnon and Necas are -380 and -240 to record a point, we’re getting quite the discount on their linemate. I’d also consider taking Lehkonen to score a goal (+165) as he’s scored in six of nine games on this point streak, and eight of 14 games this season.

San Jose Sharks (-125) vs. Calgary Flames

The Flames went on a heater thanks to Devin Cooley in net, but the goalie is now injured, leaving a struggling Dustin Wolf as Calgary’s starter. The former Calder Trophy finalist is 2-4 with a 4.39 goals-against average and .847 save percentage this season.

On the flip side, Yaroslav Askarov has a 3.01 GAA and .900 SV% for San Jose. The former first-round pick has been excellent as of late, allowing just seven goals on 139 shots (.950 SV%) in his last four contests.

While San Jose’s home-ice advantage hasn’t quite been there yet, going 4-3-1 on the road and 3-4-0 at home, Calgary struggles mightily on the road at 1-5-0 as opposed to 5-3-0 at home.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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