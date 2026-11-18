Wednesday night, the Detroit Red Wings will be back on home ice looking to build some momentum after finally breaking a five-game losing streak. The defense will be shuffled around, but the net is staying steady with Daniil Tarasov.

Albert Johansson is projected to return after missing 10 games with an injury. William Wallinder will be sidelined, though, with an undisclosed injury. Todd McLellan is running it back with the trusty goalie who found a way to win with a shutout performance against Tampa Bay on Saturday.

Detroit will be celebrating its 100th anniversary of playing its first NHL game. That happened November 18, 1926 against Boston. Fitting, isn’t it?

Red Wings vs. Bruins Game Information

Date: Wednesday, November 18, 2026

Wednesday, November 18, 2026 Puck drop: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Location: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan TV: TNT

TNT Streaming: HBO Max

HBO Max Radio: 97.1 FM The Ticket

Detroit Red Wings Projected Lineup

Detroit Red Wings forward Lucas Raymond Credit: Pablo Robles-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Forwards

Alex DeBrincat — Marco Kasper — Emmitt Finnie

Michael Brandsegg-Nygard — Andrew Copp — Lucas Raymond

Carter Mazur — J.T. Compher — Viktor Arvidsson

Michael Rasmussen — Sheldon Dries — Keegan Kolesar

Defensemen

Anton Johansson — Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot — Justin Faulk

Andreas Englund — Albert Johansson

Goaltenders

Daniil Tarasov — Confirmed starter

John Gibson — Backup

Line combinations are projected and subject to change.

Red Wings Injury Report

William Wallinder: Day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

Albert Johansson: Projected to return after missing 10 games.

Scratches

Mason Appleton and Jacob Bernard-Docker

Other

Dylan Larkin

Simon Edvinsson

Red Wings vs. Bruins Pregame Preview

Detroit Red Wings goaltender Daniil Tarasov Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Detroit finally ended their five-game losing streak on Saturday when they found a way to win against the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Red Wings now have an 8-10-3 record. Tarasov delivered another outstanding performance. He has now recorded two shutouts this season.

Tarasov will take the ice Wednesday with a 1.84 goals-against and a .931 save percentage. Detroit is going to be facing some tough decisions regarding the net very soon, if not right now.

The Red Wings are going to look different on defense. Albert Johansson is expected to be back on the ice after sitting 10 games. Wallinder is now out with an injury.

Anton Johansson is projected to skate with Moritz Seider while Ben Chiarot is going to be paired with Justin Faulk.

Lucas Raymond just keeps building on his star status. He leads the team with 21 points, including eight goals and 13 assists through the first quarter of the season.

Boston is coming in with a 13-7-1 record, but more importantly, they are riding a three-game losing streak. During this last stretch of struggles, the Bruins have been outscored 14-4.

The Red Wings are going to have to keep David Pastrnak under control. He has recorded 39 points in 33 career games against Detroit.

The defense will be worth watching with the changes. So far, Detroit ranks 27th in penalty killing at 71.4% and on the other side, the power play is also struggling. Controlling defensive mistakes and being more consistent on offense will be key to continuing the new winning streak they just started Saturday.