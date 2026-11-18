Red Wings Make Key Lineup Changes Ahead of Centennial Clash With Bruins
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Wednesday night, the Detroit Red Wings will be back on home ice looking to build some momentum after finally breaking a five-game losing streak. The defense will be shuffled around, but the net is staying steady with Daniil Tarasov.
Albert Johansson is projected to return after missing 10 games with an injury. William Wallinder will be sidelined, though, with an undisclosed injury. Todd McLellan is running it back with the trusty goalie who found a way to win with a shutout performance against Tampa Bay on Saturday.
Detroit will be celebrating its 100th anniversary of playing its first NHL game. That happened November 18, 1926 against Boston. Fitting, isn’t it?
Red Wings vs. Bruins Game Information
- Date: Wednesday, November 18, 2026
- Puck drop: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan
- TV: TNT
- Streaming: HBO Max
- Radio: 97.1 FM The Ticket
Detroit Red Wings Projected Lineup
Forwards
Alex DeBrincat — Marco Kasper — Emmitt Finnie
Michael Brandsegg-Nygard — Andrew Copp — Lucas Raymond
Carter Mazur — J.T. Compher — Viktor Arvidsson
Michael Rasmussen — Sheldon Dries — Keegan Kolesar
Defensemen
Anton Johansson — Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot — Justin Faulk
Andreas Englund — Albert Johansson
Goaltenders
Daniil Tarasov — Confirmed starter
John Gibson — Backup
Line combinations are projected and subject to change.
Red Wings Injury Report
William Wallinder: Day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.
Albert Johansson: Projected to return after missing 10 games.
Scratches
Mason Appleton and Jacob Bernard-Docker
Other
Dylan Larkin
Simon Edvinsson
Red Wings vs. Bruins Pregame Preview
Detroit finally ended their five-game losing streak on Saturday when they found a way to win against the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Red Wings now have an 8-10-3 record. Tarasov delivered another outstanding performance. He has now recorded two shutouts this season.
Tarasov will take the ice Wednesday with a 1.84 goals-against and a .931 save percentage. Detroit is going to be facing some tough decisions regarding the net very soon, if not right now.
The Red Wings are going to look different on defense. Albert Johansson is expected to be back on the ice after sitting 10 games. Wallinder is now out with an injury.
Anton Johansson is projected to skate with Moritz Seider while Ben Chiarot is going to be paired with Justin Faulk.
Lucas Raymond just keeps building on his star status. He leads the team with 21 points, including eight goals and 13 assists through the first quarter of the season.
Boston is coming in with a 13-7-1 record, but more importantly, they are riding a three-game losing streak. During this last stretch of struggles, the Bruins have been outscored 14-4.
The Red Wings are going to have to keep David Pastrnak under control. He has recorded 39 points in 33 career games against Detroit.
The defense will be worth watching with the changes. So far, Detroit ranks 27th in penalty killing at 71.4% and on the other side, the power play is also struggling. Controlling defensive mistakes and being more consistent on offense will be key to continuing the new winning streak they just started Saturday.
Laura Lambert resides in Wiggins, Colo. With her husband, Ricky and two sons, Brayden and Boedy. She attended the University of Northern Colorado while studying economics. She is an accomplished rodeo athlete and barrel horse trainer. Over the years, Laura has been active in journalism in a variety of roles. She is the publisher of several MLB and NHL sites On SI including the Detroit Red Wings. You can reach her at lauralambertmedia@gmail.com