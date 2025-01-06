Alix Earle posts sultry vacation pics with Braxton Berrios
Alix Earle knows how to celebrate in style.
The TikTok superstar, 24, took to Instagram on Sunday, January 5, and released several photos from a recent vacation she had in St. Barths with her boyfriend, Miami Dolphins star Braxton Berrios. In the post, Earle shared photos of several sultry outfits, including an ab-baring pink workout set, a revealing black swimsuit, and a fashionable pink top paired with low-cut white shorts.
Earle also showed her and Berrios, 29, enjoying a day at the spa and a fancy dinner out together.
"This is my attempt at trying to be a little bit more vibey & less posed on here," she wrote in the caption.
Many of Earle's 3.7 Instagram million followers went to the comments section to give their thoughts on the enjoyable trip.
"Love the relaxed vibes," wrote one person.
"We love everything you post queen," agreed a second person.
A third person gushed, "New year new Alix and I’m here for it."
Berrios also jumped into the comments section to joke about the photo of the spa day he shared with Earle, quipping, "I mean sure let’s just put 7 out there with no consultation!"
Earle replied, "@braxtonberrios our skincare king."
RELATED: Livvy Dunne calls Alix Earle a 'Hot Mami' in new pink bikini photos from Key West trip
Earle's rise as a social media star didn't occur overnight.
Her numbers on TikTok began to grow in 2022 after several of her posts went viral, leading her to an impressive 7.7 million followers on the platform. Forbes previously reported that the New Jersey native has a net worth of $8 million.
Earle continues to feel very comfortable sharing her life with her fans. This past December she shared a ton of content from her "trashy, messy, sexy" birthday celebration in Key West, a weekend that saw the popular persona don a ton of sizzling fits.
The University of Miami graduate and Berrios have been dating since November 2023 and don't appear to be slowing down anytime soon.
