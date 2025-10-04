Bryce Harper's wife reveals new baby in Phillies onesie just before Dodgers Game 1
The Philadelphia Phillies take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the National League Division Series on Saturday, Oct. 4.
After sweeping the Cincinnati Reds in the Wild Card round, the Dodgers travel to Citizens Bank Park where superstar Shohei Ohtani will make his postseason pitching debut. The Phillies tapped Cristopher Sanchez to take the mound in Game 1.
Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper, who finished the regular season with 27 homeruns and 75 RBIs, has a new cheerleader in the stands this postseason. Harper and his wife, Kayla Harper, welcomed their fourth child just before the playoffs started.
The two-time MVP and his wife now share four children together. They welcomed son Krew Aaron, on Aug. 22, 2019, and daughter Brooklyn Elizabeth in Nov. 2020. Kayla gave birth to daughter Kamryn Rae on April 22, 2024.
Harper revealed they were expecting baby No. 4 and the child's gender by swinging a blue bat in the dugout this past April.
The 32-year-old and his wife wrote in a shared post, "We wanted to be surprised and find out together, so we recruited Trea [Turner] for some help. The doctor texted him the news and he was given two bats—one pink, one blue.
"Right before Bryce’s first at-bat, Trea gave him the bat that matched the baby’s gender. We’re so excited to add another boy to the family to even us out."
Just before Game 1 against the Dodgers, Kayla revealed their newest boy is named Hayes Three Harper.
Hayes proved he's already playoff ready with his Dodgers onesie and Phillies Phanatic stuffed toy. He came into the world on Oct. 2 and weighed 7 lb, 8 oz.
