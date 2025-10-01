Yankees pitcher Carlos Rodon's wife can't 'calm down' before Red Sox Game 2
The New York Yankees could face an early elimination after losing Game 1 of the American League Wild Card playoff series to the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday.
Following the Yankees' 3-1 loss, general manager Aaron Boone tapped pitcher Carlos Rodon (18-9, 3.09 ERA) to take the mound for Game 2 on Wednesday, Oct. 1. Cheering Rodon, 32, on at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx on Wednesday night, his wife, Ashley Rodon.
Rodon and Ashley tied the knot in 2018 and share three children together, Willow, Bo, and Silo.
RELATED: Shohei Ohtani’s wife Mamiko takes rare photo with Dodgers WAGS for Reds game
Ashley works closely with her husband as the exectuive director of the Carlos Rodon Foundation. Rodon was named as the Yankees nominee for the 2025 Roberto Clemente Award due to the left-handed pitcher's work with the non-profit organization.
Ashley was thrilled the Yankees made it to the playoffs this year. She posted a photo of Rodon, a three-time MLB All-Star, on Instagram and wrote, "My superhero 🤍 Next stop, October baseball!."
However, the Yankees-Red Sox series is proving to be a lot for the mom of three.
As the Yankees enter must-win territory to stay alive in the postseason on Wednesday, Ashley shared a relatable post on her Instagram Stories. "Them: Just calm down," the text read.
But the video shows a squirrel running around, showing just how her "nervous system" is doing.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Captain America’s gal: Bryson DeChambeau girlfriend mystery continues at Ryder Cup
Run-a-way: Vanessa Bryant’s daughter Natalia matches Ciara’s stunning look modeling
What a view!: Livvy Dunne flexes new baller NYC apartment in casual tank-top selfie
Swiftie 2.0: Justin Herbert drops clue Madison Beer is girlfriend before Chargers game
SEC romance: LSU star confirms dating Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry in awkward timing