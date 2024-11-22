Terrell Owens partners with TRNDY Social in quest to 'elevate athletes beyond the field'
TRNDY Social, the full-service agency that’s rewriting the playbook on athlete-brand partnerships, is now working with another legendary athlete. Terrell Owens, who is renowned for his athleticism and larger-than-life persona, has joined several sports legends collaborating with the agency.
Owens told Sports Illustrated that he’s excited to have a partnership that’s about more than “slapping his name on a product.” The Hall of Famer went on to say that his partnership with TRNDY is “about building something that lasts.”
TRNDY has already demonstrated their ability to build things that last — whether it’s working with athletes, creating billboards in Times Square or leveraging A-list celebrities on viral social media moments.
TRNDY’s collaboration with Owens is another step in their mission to “elevate athletes beyond the field,” allowing them to expand their personal brands and connect with audiences in new, meaningful ways.
The agency was co-founded by marketing experts Mike Visnick and Logan Simmons, who believe their work can “redefine what it means to be an professional athlete both on the field and after.” When asked about Owens’ decision to partner with TRNDY, Visnick told Sports Illustrated: “We’ve always believed that the key to long-term success is authentic collaboration. Our goal with Terrell and all of our partners is to create lasting impact for brands and customers, not just momentary buzz.”
