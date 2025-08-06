3 reasons Roger Goodell is NFL evil genius that deserves our respect
Is there anything more cringe-worthy in sports than when Roger Goodell hugs it out with first-round picks during the NFL draft?
Well, Goodell is having the last laugh and many more as he proves that despite all of his awkward moments in front of the camera (not to mention real life-and-death issues like CTE), he's not only a great league commissioner, but in fact the NFL's evil genius that has his sights set on being one of the richest companies in the world.
RELATED: ESPN buying NFL RedZone means ads, commercial-free football is gone forever
Here's why the 66-year-old Commissioner of the NFL, who is about to celebrate his 19th year on the job, deserves our utmost respect.
RELATED: ESPN firing Shannon Sharpe cost ex-NFL star crazy amount of money
Diversifying the NFL's portfolio and getting out of the red
Creating on-air content is expensive. Very expensive.
It's no secret that the NFL was antsy to get out of the content and media business given it was probably losing money on the venture. And as we know, the NFL likes to only make money.
Luckily they had a willing partner that is desperate to gain valuable media assets, and Goodell found an eager partner with ESPN, with the league now owning 10% of the Disney-owned sports network.
The NFL RedZone channel was the crown jewel of the estimated $2.5-$3 billion deal for ESPN, who will use it as a centerpiece of their new $29.99 per month, direct-to-consumer platform. Goodell revealed today that ESPN can use the "RedZone" name for things like college football too, although the NFL still owns it's most valuable real estate in game rights, and notably NFL Films too.
Lost in the splashy ESPN headlines is that Goodell has also crafted ownership equity in the new CBS-owned Skydance Media, as first reported by the Wall Street Journal.
The NFL laughs at the NBA, MLB, and any other league
As first reported by Pro Football Talk, the NFL sees its competition as Apple, Meta, Google, and probably now AI companies like chip maker Nvidia, now the most valuable company in the world.
“We [the NFL] are not competing with the NBA," Goodell said. "Our competitors are Apple and Google.”
This kind of transformative thinking can't happen without Goodell, who has taken the legacy built by his late father Charles Ellsworth Goodell Jr., the former U.S. senator and congressman from New York, and turned it into a kingdom that far surpasses his dad's.
Billionaire commish?
Goodell is estimated to be worth between $250-$300 million, but according to Bloomberg, he has made over $700 million during his tenure as NFL Commissioner.
Goodell reportedly made $64 million in 2024, but with his contract expiring in March 2027, the once laughed-at commish deserves a big raise.
And we didn't even mention he constantly has to keep 32 multi-billionaire owners appeased. That in and of itself is a miracle.
So after 19 years, Goodell must be doing something right. And for that, he begrudgingly deserves our utmost respect.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
New WNBA besties: Paige Bueckers, Angel Reese crush duo locker room dance
Love on the links: Klay Thompson dresses gf Megan Thee Stallion in first-ever golf fit
Who’s that girl?: LeBron James’ wife Savannah looks unrecognizable with new ‘do
Proud bro: Josh Allen is emotional proud brother for sister’s Bills’ inspired baby news
Windy City stopper?: Northwestern shows off snow-proof most expensive CFB stadium