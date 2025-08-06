Roger Goodell Says ESPN Could Adapt 'RedZone' Name for College Football
Imagine sitting down in your living room on a fall Saturday in the near future, cracking open your beverage of choice, and enjoying 12 hours of commercial-free football from Chestnut Hill, Mass., to Honolulu.
According to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, this reality may be closer than you think.
Appearing on SportsCenter Wednesday celebrating a landmark business partnership between ESPN and the NFL, Goodell revealed that ESPN now owned the NFL RedZone name—and could potentially adapt that format for other sports.
"ESPN purchased the RedZone name, and they will be able to utilize that for other sports, college football and other things, and I think that could be an exciting thing for our fans also to see a RedZone, maybe in college football or other sports," Goodell said. "That’s something that they now own and have the ability to do that."
ESPN previously produced ESPN Goal Line, a channel with a similar conceit to RedZone but for college football from 2010 to '19. SiriusXM also has aired an audio whiparound show called College Football Blitz that functions in a RedZone-like manner.
However, no network has truly been able to replicate the spirit of RedZone. With presumably better production values, it would be interesting to see ESPN try again.