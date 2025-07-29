Who is Karrueche Tran? 5 facts about Deion Sanders' rumored girlfriend
Following Deion Sanders’ news about his bladder cancer, the Colorado Buffaloes coach appeared to be in good spirits.
RELATED: Deion Sanders has dad-daughter fishing bonding time looking healthy, happy
During his press conference on Monday, July 28, Sanders revealed he had undergone bladder removal surgery, which proved to be a success. “I am pleased to report that the results from the surgeries are that he is cured from the cancer,” Dr. Janet Kukreja, the director of urological oncology at University of Colorado Cancer Center, said to members of the press at the time.
“When we hear that word, it’s usually a life sentence attached to it,” Sanders added. “But not this time. Not this time, because God got me."
RELATED: Deion Sanders’ massive 5000-acre Texas ranch has one really insane feature
After the press conference, Sanders shared an 18-minute video to YouTube titled “For Your Glory” — which was produced by his son Deion Sanders Jr.'s company Well Off Media. In the video, fans noticed a special someone by Sanders’ side.
Who is Karrueche Tran?
In the aforementioned video, we see model and actress Karrueche Tran providing emotional support to Sanders before and after undergoing surgery to remove his bladder and restructure his intestines. Throughout the video, she is seen tearing up at times, but lauds Sanders for his strength and faith. Though neither party has confirmed a relationship of any nature, many fans believe these two are now an item. And both Sanders and Tran are stars in their own right.
She has a rich cultural background
Tran has previously identified as biracial — half Vietnamese and half African American. She was raised by her Vietnamese mother and her Jamaican grandmother. Her father is an openly gay British man. Having grown up in Los Angeles, Tran has embraced a variety of cultures from a young age.
She is an Emmy-winning actress
In 2021, Tran made history as the first Asian Pacific American actress to win a Daytime Emmy Award for Lead Actress in a Daytime Fiction Program. She earned the award for her portrayal of Vivian Johnson on the web series “The Bay.” But this wasn’t her first big win at the Daytime Emmys. She also won in 2016 and 2017 for her work as a producer on the series.
Her acting resume is pretty stacked
In addition to “The Bay,” Tran has starred in other projects, like “3-Headed Shark Attack,” “House Party,” “Claws,” and “Bel-Air.” Most recently, Tran had a three-episode run on Showtime’s Chicago-set series, “The Chi.”
News segments and competition shows love her
While Tran is clearly a talented actress, there’s something about her authentic personality that captivates audiences. Tran has hosted program’s like BET’s iconic video countdown “106 & Park,” Fuse’s sustainable fashion competition “Upcycle Nation,” and MTV’s “Ridiculousness.” In addition to her hosting gigs, Tran has also competed on "Lip Sync Battle" and "Drop The Mic." With her vibrant energy and quick-witted sense of humor, it’s no wonder these programs keep asking for her back.
She slays in the fashion industry
Over the course of her career, Tran has collaborated with several brands, including Tran has partnered with several brands and fashion houses. Some of her most notable collaborations include Lady Crooks, Le Coq Sportif, Maybelline, and Ruechi Beauty.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
New WNBA besties: Paige Bueckers, Angel Reese crush duo locker room dance
Love on the links: Klay Thompson dresses gf Megan Thee Stallion in first-ever golf fit
Who’s that girl?: LeBron James’ wife Savannah looks unrecognizable with new ‘do
Proud bro: Josh Allen is emotional proud brother for sister’s Bills’ inspired baby news
Windy City stopper?: Northwestern shows off snow-proof most expensive CFB stadium