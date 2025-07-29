Insane $62 million 'bargain' HS stadium has NFL amenities not costing billions
Mover over Buffalo Bills and Northwestern Wildcats, here comes Buford High School.
Wait, what?
In the arms race of having the newest and best state-of-art stadium in football, high schools are competing at the highest level, and somehow the costs of their new venues are only a fraction of the billions spent for the new NFL versions.
RELATED: First real glimpse of Buffalo Bills 'heated roof' is spectacular for $2.1B stadium
Buford High School has officially opened their $62 million stadium that has 10,000 seats, 15 luxury suites, a 3,500 square foot scoreboard, and a two-story fieldhouse.
Compare that to Northwestern's most expensive college football stadium of all time at $862 million (as of now, but could climb over $1 billion) with only $35,000, and every new NFL stadium costing over $2 billion to the $5.5 billion price-tag for the Los Angeles Rams' (and rented out by the Los Angeles Chargers) SoFi Stadium, and it sure feels like a bargain, as one observant user put it.
RELATED: Northwestern shows off snow-proof most expensive college football stadium ever
Yes, there is no heated roof and plenty of other necessary features for NFL stadiums, but it sure does look nice.
Whoever negotiated the Buford costs should probably look to find a gig with the next college football powerhouse or NFL team about to build a new state-of-the-art venue.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
New WNBA besties: Paige Bueckers, Angel Reese crush duo locker room dance
Love on the links: Klay Thompson dresses gf Megan Thee Stallion in first-ever golf fit
Who’s that girl?: LeBron James’ wife Savannah looks unrecognizable with new ‘do
Proud bro: Josh Allen is emotional proud brother for sister’s Bills’ inspired baby news
Windy City stopper?: Northwestern shows off snow-proof most expensive CFB stadium