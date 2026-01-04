Aaron Rodgers has a lot of money on the line in Steelers-Ravens showdown
The final week of the NFL season is is a day full of potential bonuses for players with contract incentives that could trigger with certain milestones. One of those players who can get a massive payday is Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers when he takes on the Baltimore Ravens.
Saturday already saw guys like Seattle Seahawks’ quarterback Sam Darnold earn — and miss — on bonuses.
Will Rodgers get his during the AFC North title clash?
The 42-year-old Rodgers is on a 1-year, $13.65 million contract with the Steelers in his 21st NFL season. He’s made over $400 million in salary alone without all those commercials like the State Farm ones he did.
Today, he can add $500k to that total if he beats the Ravens with an AFC North title and playoff bonus.
It could also trigger millions more in playoff bonuses
Wild Card win: +$600,000 (requires playing 50% of snaps)
Divisional Round win: +$750,000 (requires playing 50% of snaps)
AFC Championship win: +$1,000,000 (requires playing 50% of snaps)
Super Bowl win: +$1,500,000 (requires playing 50% of snaps)
Rodgers no doubt just cares about winning today’s game and the money is secondary.
In the last game against the Ravens on December 7, 2025, in 27-22 Steelers’ win, Rodgers threw for 284 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions.
He spent 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers, beating the Steelers in the Super Bowl in 2011.
He’s 12-10 all time in the playoffs. He hopes to have at least another crack at it this season.
