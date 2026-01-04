Sam Darnold barely misses $500k of $2M bonus in Seahawks' 49ers win, ekes out one
In this story:
Sam Darnold might have had the most on the line in the NFC West showdown between the Seattle Seahawks vs. the San Francisco 49ers with the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye on the line.
Having resurrected his career last year with the Minnesota Vikings, the two-time Pro Bowler's reputation, even after another great season with Seattle, was still that he could never win the marquee games.
RELATED: Who is Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold’s fiancée Katie Hoofnagle?
Tonight the 28-year-old former Jets No. 3 overall pick is a bust no more, coming up clutch in a 13-3 win over the 49ers to join Tom Brady, yes the seven-time Super Bowl champion NFL QB GOAT, as the only other quarterback to have back-to-back 14-win seasons.
RELATED: Tom Brady, Alix Earle dating excitement gets sad update that one isn't feeling it
But enough about the accolades, let's get to the good stuff. How much of the $2 million in incentives did Darnold capture tonight?
Darnold eked out $500k for one of the bonuses
Before you say Darnold led an offense that scored a pedestrian 13 points, his team missed two field goals, and besides the near disaster, botched snap with running back Zach Charbonnet, the former USC standout was throwing darts all night and made big throws when it mattered most.
RELATED: Nick Bosa's gf Ella causes stir in pink '97' fit with injured 49ers star in ugly loss
Career backup QB turned NFL analyst Chase Daniel called it "absolutely surgical."
That surgical precision barely gave him the $500k completion percentage bonus, ending the regular season at 67.7%, getting passed the 67.5% by the tiniest of margins.
Darnold did not throw a touchdown pass, so that $500k for 28 went out the window, finishing with 25.
And Darnold barely eked out $500k for another
The 4,000 yards bonus, having to throw for 150 tonight, had some breathing room, with Daronld finishing with 198 to end the season with 4,048.
Unfortunately, even with his conquering demons and not seeing ghosts performance, which he had famously admitted, "I'm seeing ghosts," in 2019 as a perceived Jets bust, Darnold missed out on the 100 passer rating by 0.9, finishing the season with a still impressive 99.1 mark.
Don't feel too bad for him. Darnold is making $55 million guaranteed on his three-year, $100.5 million contract.
Now he added another cool million.
Time will tell if Darnold can deliver the Seahawks a Cinderella Super Bowl with the Legion of Boom 2.0.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama
Bey Jr.: Beyoncé’s daughter Blue Ivy’s bold look causes stir at Lakers game with Jay-Z
Oh no: Sherrone Moore’s wife Kelli in spotlight after his Michigan firing for alleged affair
WWAG: Cooper DeJean, 22, WWE’s Nikki Bella, 42, cause dating rumors stir hanging out
Eerie: Aaron Rodgers’ wife Brittani mystery deepens missing Steelers WAGs Xmas party
Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.