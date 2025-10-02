Bears' new $2B stadium's identical Raiders' Allegiant Stadium look is causing stir
Awesome new NFL stadiums are a constant source of fun debate, especially when it comes to cool new technology upgrades like the Buffalo Bills' heated roof for their new $2.1 billion digs.
The Chicago Bears released their first renderings of their proposed $2 billion stadium in Arlington Heights, part of a dream scenario $5 billion development of an entire entertainment district in the northwest Chicago suburb.
After much fanfare, it was pointed out that the new Bears stadium looks nearly identical to the Las Vegas Raiders' Allegiant Stadium, which would make sense given it's the same architect, David Manica.
Also, none of this is happening according to Bears On SI insider Gene Chamberlain, until passage in "Springfield allowing for the establishment of a tax freeze, then numerous meetings locally with the Bears and Arlington Heights plus surrounding areas, then a final vote by the village board."
Now to be fair, Allegiant Stadium, which opened in 2020, costing approximately $1.9 billion, is widely considered one of the best stadiums in the NFL, and given it's the same architect, naturally the new Bears stadium is going to have some of the same aesthetics.
It has become a hot-button issue with fans on both sides extremely passionate that either it still looks fantastic, or there are no unique traits to this stadium showing it's a part of the fabric of the Windy City. For Bears fans, many are also upset the franchise wants the new digs built in a suburb vs. in the city.
"We are at a pivotal juncture of the Chicago Bears franchise to build a new stadium," Bears President and CEO Kevin Warren wrote in early September. "Our future home in Arlington Heights, which will require zero state money for construction. This is the year to finalize our stadium plans so we can officially bid to host a Super Bowl as soon as 2031. This is the moment to begin moving toward that future, and we want you with us."
Funny enough, the Bears played at Allegiant Stadium for their last game against the Raiders, winning in dramatic fashion, 25-24. So maybe the Manica design brought them good luck.
