Celine Dion's stunning 'payday' to perform at 2024 Paris Olympics revealed
Following her stiff-person syndrome diagnosis (a rare and progressive neurological disorder), Celine Dion made her music comeback at the Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics.
It was her first live performance in four years and it was powerful, dramatic stuff. Watch and listen for yourself.
NBC Olympics host Mike Tirico summed it up best when Dion concluded her version of "Hymne à l'amour", saying simply: "Wow!"
It was an emotional moment that was overwhelming for some.
Since she was chosen as the artist to close out the wildly entertaining Opening Ceremony, surely Dion was paid handsomely for her performance, right?
Wrong.
After an initial report by TMZ that claimed Dion was being paid $2 million, plus expenses, just for the one song, the New York Post contacted an Olympics spokesperson who said: “Contrary to some media reports, the performers at the Paris 2024 Games ceremonies will not receive a fee for their performance. Their decision to perform under these conditions reflects their desire to be part of a historic event for France and for the world of sports.”
That means she and Lada Gaga both received the same amount for their inspired efforts: nada.
Dion wrote that she was delighted just to be a part of the Summer Games.
Plus, it's not like she needs the money. She sang her heart out pro bono and it was a lovely way to close out the Opening Ceremony.
For Dion, receiving universal rave reviews was payment enough.
