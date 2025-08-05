Cheat code for Masters tickets has staggering price tag
So for every one of us that always applies online for Masters Tournament tickets year after year with no success, it turns out there's a cheat code to secure access to the most coveted annual sports event.
The only problem is, most of us can't afford it.
Sports Business Journal got their hands on the "Official Masters Hospitality" package brochure, that is also secretive and confidential. So much like the lottery, first you would need to figure out how to get access to the official invite.
Then once you cleared that hurdle, you'd be paying about $27,500 per person for a crew of eight.
So what does the "Full Scale, Private Home Program," that would include tickets for three days and six days of a once-in-a-lifetime experience get you?
1. Lodging: $12,250
While you won't be staying at the Butler Cabin, you'll get your very own home with daily cleaning and linen changes - with seven other people.
2. Transportation: $3,625
For the entire cost of a nice vacation, you can now afford to get to and from the Masters Tournament.
3. Personal butler: $1,625
It's technically a full-time staff member to oversee all catering, transportation, and stocking needs, but we'd like to think it's a butler turned caddie.
4. Fancy food: $2,937
If you have room to eat more after pigging out on the famously dirt cheap, amazing food options on the course, you'll have a chef-prepared dinner each night.
5. Golf, with a catch: $1,687
No, no, no, you won't we be teeing it up at Augusta National Golf Club you silly goose. This is for three tee times at area courses and lunch at Augusta Country Club. Oh, and rental club needs just in case.
There is also the $750 bucks for snacks and supplies, and the $4,575 20% service fee charge, which brings the grand total to about $27,500 per person.
So yes, a cheat code for those that can afford it, if you can find the confidential brochure.
