Cheat code for Masters tickets has staggering price tag

The Augusta National Golf Club released their secret brochure for the "Official Masters Hospitality" package, and it comes with a obscene price.

Matthew Graham

Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

So for every one of us that always applies online for Masters Tournament tickets year after year with no success, it turns out there's a cheat code to secure access to the most coveted annual sports event.

The only problem is, most of us can't afford it.

Masters Tournament, Masters
Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Sports Business Journal got their hands on the "Official Masters Hospitality" package brochure, that is also secretive and confidential. So much like the lottery, first you would need to figure out how to get access to the official invite.

Then once you cleared that hurdle, you'd be paying about $27,500 per person for a crew of eight.

So what does the "Full Scale, Private Home Program," that would include tickets for three days and six days of a once-in-a-lifetime experience get you?

1. Lodging: $12,250

Masters, Butler Cabin
The Butler Cabin at Augusta National Golf Club / Rob Schumacher-Imagn Images

While you won't be staying at the Butler Cabin, you'll get your very own home with daily cleaning and linen changes - with seven other people.

2. Transportation: $3,625

Masters Tournament
Peter Casey-Imagn Images

For the entire cost of a nice vacation, you can now afford to get to and from the Masters Tournament.

3. Personal butler: $1,625

Masters Tournament
Rob Schumacher-Imagn Images

It's technically a full-time staff member to oversee all catering, transportation, and stocking needs, but we'd like to think it's a butler turned caddie.

4. Fancy food: $2,937

The Masters Tournament
Chase Abbott of Augusta, Ga., carries 18 sandwiches during a practice round for The Masters golf tournament. / Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

If you have room to eat more after pigging out on the famously dirt cheap, amazing food options on the course, you'll have a chef-prepared dinner each night.

5. Golf, with a catch: $1,687

Rory McIlroy
Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

No, no, no, you won't we be teeing it up at Augusta National Golf Club you silly goose. This is for three tee times at area courses and lunch at Augusta Country Club. Oh, and rental club needs just in case.

There is also the $750 bucks for snacks and supplies, and the $4,575 20% service fee charge, which brings the grand total to about $27,500 per person.

So yes, a cheat code for those that can afford it, if you can find the confidential brochure.

Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

