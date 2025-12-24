Chiefs’ new $3B stadium ditching Arrowhead is secret $1.8B ripoff

The Kansas City Chiefs are moving out of Arrowhead Stadium — a place the team has called home since 1972. The new deal seems to be very one-sided for the three-time Super Bowl champions as they get set to move from Kansas City, Missouri, to Kansas City, Kansas.

“Today we are excited to take another momentous step for the future of the franchise,” team owner and chairman Clark Hunt said in a statement. “We have entered into an agreement with the State of Kansas to host Chiefs football beginning with the 2031 NFL season. In the years ahead, we look forward to designing and building a state-of-the-art domed stadium and mixed-use district in Wyandotte County, and a best-in-class training facility, team headquarters, and mixed-use district in Olathe, totaling a minimum of $4 billion of development in the State of Kansas.”

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly and Kansas City Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt hold up a Chiefs jersey. | Liam Keating/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Chiefs will leave GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for the 2031 season in what will be a domed one vs. their current outdoor facility. There will be no more news like this for fans:

BREAKING: National Weather Service says all fans at the #Chiefs, #Dolphins game have to “Cover all extremities including your head and face.”



It will be “extremely dangerous” temperatures, the NWS says.



There will be a wind chill of NEGATIVE 30 DEGREES.



😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/o8IcfZ5WUS — MLFootball (@MLFootball) January 12, 2024

The good news is now the fans will not only be comfortable, but it will be a venue for Super Bowls and other major events.

Lopsided deal in Chiefs’ favor

It’s also one of the most lopsided stadium deals — if not the — in NFL history as detailed by Joe Pompliano. The state of Kansas is basically gifting it to the team, and the team will receive $1.8 billion in public funding for a new $3 billion stadium, which is the the largest public subsidy ever for a U.S. sports stadium project.

He’d also reveal: “The Chiefs get to keep 100% of the revenue from all stadium activities, including ticket sales, concessions, sponsorships, naming rights deals, personal seat licenses, and more. That applies to NFL games and all other events (concerts, basketball games, etc.),” Pompliano wrote. “Kansas will own the stadium, with the Chiefs paying $7 million in rent annually. But that money doesn't go back to the state; it goes into an account the Chiefs can use for renovations, repairs, and operational expenses. That means the Chiefs can use their own rent money to hire stadium security, parking staff, and concession vendors throughout the season.“

After reading through the 33-page term sheet for the Chiefs' new stadium in Kansas, I think it's one of the most lopsided stadium deals in NFL history.



Kansas is essentially giving the Chiefs $3 billion (stadium funding + mixed-use development funding + tax incentives), yet… pic.twitter.com/lw9vlaw0KG — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) December 23, 2025

Well, there you have it — the rich get richer and the Chiefs ownership pulled off one heck of a deal for itself to move out of Arrowhead where the state of Kansas essentially got ripped off.

The team also may still be competing for Super Bowls then as Patrick Mahomes is only 30 years old.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is introduced prior to the game against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

