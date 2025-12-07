New $2.1B Bills stadium shows amazing snow technology vs. old one in aerial footage

The Buffalo Bills had a home game on Sunday in the snow vs. the Cincinnati BEngels at Highmark Stadium. Next season, they’ll be at the new Highmark Stadium when construction is completed on the $2.1 billion endeavor. An awesome flyover shows how the new one looks in the snow vs. the old one and it’s stunning.

Before the season, we showed off a crazy two-year time lapse of construction, which is occurring literally next to the current stadium.

The new stadium will have some awesome features like a 360-degree canopy that will cover 65 percent of the seats from the harsh Buffalo elements to go along with stacked seating to bring fans closer to the action; it will include a rarity in a natural grass field, which will also be heated; it will feature state-of-the-art technology for fans including amazing video and scoreboards along with an acoustic sound system.

The Buffalo Bills have released a new look at their planned $2.1 billion Highmark Stadium.



It's set to open in summer 2026. pic.twitter.com/ETEWzI9CyX — Front Office Sports (@FOS) January 9, 2025

Now, in new aerial footage, you can see how the new canopy would protect fans from the elements vs. the old one with the snow.

You can see the new Highmark Stadium where seats are nice and dry. There won’t be these crazy scenes anymore in Buffalo for games with that cover.

Bills and Steelers fans have to shovel the snow just to get to their seats in Buffalo 😳🥶pic.twitter.com/ld47bTASBk — NFL Retweet (@NFLRT) January 15, 2024

The stadium is still open, so homefield advantage will definitely still exist in Buffalo.

Dec 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) warms up before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

