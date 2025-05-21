Giannis' surprise Google IO appearance has Warriors fans freaking out for NBA trade
Dub Nation has always dreamed of Giannis Antetokounmpo as a Golden State Warriors teammate with Stephen Curry.
Giannis has always gushed about Steph, most recently going on a Twitter barrage a couple of days ago touting his greatness alongside Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, and former Warriors teammate Kevin Durant.
RELATED: Stephen Curry has 4-word pick-me-up for Jayson Tatum’s surgery recovery post
Oh, and Giannis' wife is from Fresno, California, a couple of hours drive from the Bay Area.
So when the Greek Freak made a surprise appearance at Google I/O 2025, Dub Nation couldn't contain their excitement about a possible trade, especially given most NBA experts believe the Milwaukee Bucks need to rebuild after mortgaging their future for Damian Lillard, who suffered a ruptured Achilles in Game 4 of their first-round playoffs loss to the Indiana Pacers.
What most Warriors fans don't know is that Giannis loves the Google Pixel smartphone. So much so that Antetokounmpo was captured using a Pixel even before he officially signed a partnership deal with them, showing up in Pixel commercials and as a proud member of "Team Pixel." (Pixel is also an official partner of the NBA.)
RELATED: WNBA star Gabby Williams is tiny beside 7-foot-3 Victor Wembanyama in unreal photo
According to ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst, the Warriors do have the pieces to pull of a blockbuster trade, so Dub Nation has reason to believe.
Polarizing 22-year-old Jonathan Kuminga would have to be a central piece in the deal, who was considered an untouchable trade asset by owner Joe Lacob last season. Head coach Steve Kerr only played Kuminga when he was absolutely forced to. So it must have been awkward when Lacob and Kuminga sat together courtside for the very first Golden State Valkyries game, with Steve Kerr in attendance as well.
But if Curry loves Giannis as much as Giannis loves his Google Pixel, Lacob would have no other choice. And Dub Nation would rejoice.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
All grown up: Kobe’s daughter Natalia graduates USC wearing beautiful white dress
Pops tribute: Natalia Bryant has amazing tribute to dad Kobe during USC graduation
Cute: Patrick Mahomes, Brittany show off baby Golden in perfect color for family pics
Oh dear: Forgotten Browns QB Deshaun flexes $230M wealth in gaudy engagement pics
Memories: Lane Kiffin shares sweet memory with reconciled wife Layla, daughter Landry