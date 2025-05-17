Warriors’ Jonathan Kuminga sitting beside Joe Lacob at Valkyries game sends message
It has been reported that Jonathan Kuminga was not traded last season because of one man - Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob.
After a disappointing end to the Warriors season in the NBA playoffs Western Conference semifinals against a younger and fresher Minnesota Timberwolves squad led by Anthony Edwards, living legend Stephen Curry wore down carrying the Dubs, finally succumbing to a hamstring injury in Game 1 that forced him to miss the entire series.
Kuminga was supposed to be the face of the next-generation to help Steph get back to the promised land, but it was obvious that head coach Steve Kerr only played him when he was absolutely forced to because of injuries. Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. gave a very lukewarm endorsement wanting him to return.
Curry is 37. Draymond Green is 35. Jimmy Butler will be 36 before the start of next season.
It's widely assumed Kuminga, 22, could be a key chip to bolster one last run for Steph and the veteran core. As a restricted free agent, a Kuminga sign-and-trade is a very real possibility.
So needless to say many Dubs fans were not excited to see Kuminga sitting next to Lacob and his wife Nicole courtside for the Golden State Valkyries' first WNBA game against the Los Angeles Sparks.
Dub Nation had lots of jokes, most of which were not kind towards Kuminga. If Lacob was sending a message, it was heard loud and clear.
Curry, as always, took the high road asking about the Warriors' championship window.
"I'm just looking forward to next year," Curry said. "Nothing is guaranteed... We want this ride to last as long as possible, but it's about what does this team need for next year. Answering those questions over the summer, everybody preparing themselves individually to get through another 82-game season. Hopefully with a little comfort room down the stretch so we don't have to have a two-month gauntlet just to make the playoffs. That's all we're really focused on right now."
Will Kuminga be one of those teammates preparing themselves next to the greatest NBA shooter of all time?
