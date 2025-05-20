Giannis Antetokounmpo's Viral Appearance in San Francisco Amid Warriors Trade Rumors
Giannis Antetokounmpo's tenure with the Milwaukee Bucks seems to be nearing its end this offseason, and now everyone around the NBA is wondering where the two-time NBA MVP will be playing by summer's end.
There have been many teams come up as potential trade destinations for Antetokounmpo, but a notable franchise that has come up multiple times in discussions is the Golden State Warriors. On Monday, ESPN's NBA insider Brian Windhorst talked about the possibility of Antetokounmpo going to the Warriors.
"If Giannis went in and said, ‘I want to be with Steph Curry. That’s who I want to play with.’ Is there a deal that could happen between those two teams? Yes," Windhorst said. "I would be lying to you if I told you the Warriors couldn’t trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo."
Of course, it seems unrealistic for the Warriors to make a trade for a player of Antetokounmpo's caliber, but the Bucks superstar certainly could force a trade to Golden State if that was his preferred destination.
Antetokounmpo made a recent appearance at the Google Developer Conference in San Francisco on Tuesday, and many fans have begun speculating about this viral outing.
Of course, Antetokounmpo is simply in San Francisco as part of his Google partnership, but fans are certainly have fun with it.
"Giannis to warriors confirmed," one fan commented.
"Giannis wants to play with Stephen Curry," another fan replied.
"Just make the trade happen man," a fan said.
The Warriors will certainly stay in trade rumors about Antetokounmpo this summer, but the likelihood of Golden State actually being able to send the most enticing offer to Milwaukee for him is low.