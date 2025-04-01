Tom Brady mystery woman is hilarious mistaken identity at David Beckham's 50th bash
Tom Brady's love-life speculation is more rampant than anything during his legendary NFL career.
Given his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen is flourishing after having a baby with boyfriend Joaquim Valente in early February, the tabloids and NFL fans are eager for the seven-time Super Bowl champion and current No. 1 FOX Sports analyst to find a new match.
So when Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham threw a swanky star-studded 50th birthday bash at Cipriani in Miami on Sunday, even though his birthday isn't until May 2, a mystery woman was spotted with the New England Patriots icon. Was it his new flame?
Not even close.
It was ex-NHL bad boy Tie Domi's wife Heather, who was also at the fancy soiree, as was first reported by TMZ. Not only are Brady and Domi buddies, with the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers hero hitting the ice with him last November, but TB12 knows that messing with Domi, one of the most notorious enforcers in NHL history, is not a good idea. Ever.
Domi, 55, has been married to Heather McDonough, 53, for seven years.
And ironically, the photo being shared most often is from her own 50th in July 2021.
Brady, 47, and Bundchen, 44, have been great at handling their new modern family, with their two kids together, Benjamin, 15, and Vivian, 12, joining his oldest son, Jack, 17, with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan, on a fun-filled ski weekend with dad.
"I never take for granted these precious moments with my favorite people in one of our favorite places," Brady wrote on his Instagram post. "Plenty of snow for a few final laps this season!!! No wipeouts this year either😜!! Until next winter LFG!!!🏔️🎿"
Brady has plenty of time to find a new flame. In the meantime, if it means being a great father to his three kids, that is by far always the best time spent.