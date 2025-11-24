Jeanie Buss, fired brothers made insane amount off Lakers $10B sale to Mark Walter
We've been covering the drama of the Buss family and the Los Angeles Lakers. Now if there was ever a time to make fun of rich people for losing their jobs, this would be it.
Joey and Jesse Buss, who were fired this week by their older sister Jeanie, the acting governor of the Lakers after their late father's, Dr. Jerry Buss, iconic NBA franchise was sold to the Mark Walter-led group at a staggering price of $10 billion, came out swinging on their way out the door, crushing their sibling.
Well, they can literally cry on an endless amount of Benjamins.
Joey, 41, who had the title too long for a business card of alternate governor and vice president of research and development, and, Jesse, 37, who was assistant general manager, felt betrayed, and referenced their dad to make sure Jeanie, a very well-respected NBA executive, felt the burn.
The Buss brothers will get sympathy from literally no one
"At times like this," the brothers wrote at the end of their initial statement, "we wish we could ask our Dad what he would think about it all."
Well now we've learned the younger brothers, who look straight out of casting for "Entourage," made nearly a billion each, like all the Buss siblings, for the sale, plus still have a 15 percent ownership stake of the Lakers.
Mark Walter, who also owns the the Los Angeles Dodgers, winners of back-to-back World Series under his leadership, was obviously going to clean house as part of his TWG Sports, the entity the billionaire many times over created to run all his sports portfolio, naming two of his Dodgers aces to serve as consultants for the Lakers.
Jeanie will serve as the head of the franchise for five more seasons, but we know that is mostly a ceremonial position at this point.
The Buss family drama was nothing new for Jeanie
Jesse revealed to The Athletic that he hadn't spoken to his sister or general manager Rob Pelinka in over five months. So needless to say, the writing was on the wall.
Jeanie had fired her older brothers when she was in full control. As the famous saying goes, it's not personal, it's business.
And for the Buss family, even if the personal side means no family reunions anytime soon, the business side is pretty darn good, to the tune of nearly a billion dollars each.
