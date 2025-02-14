Lakers owner Jeanie Buss has crazy sleeping arrangement with husband Jay Mohr
Jeanie Buss can't let new Lakers star Luka Doncic steal all of the headlines.
If you didn't know, the president and controlling owner of the Los Angeles Lakers is married to the actor and comedian Jay Mohr. Yes, that Jay Mohr from "Jerry Maguire."
From an interview a year ago, a clip from "In Depth with Graham Bensinger" went viral today from a Lakers influecer account about their wild living arrangement.
"Right now we live in a building that has three units," Buss explained. "I live on the top floor, and Jay lives on the first floor. So there's a couple that lives in-between us. So we live together. We're at the same address, except I'm Unit 3 and he's Unit 1. And we don't really want to change anything, because you know, I like my space. And I have my schedule. And he likes his space, and he has his schedule. But I can take the elevator down in my slippers, and you know, hang out a little bit and go back up. I would recommend it to any couple that feels the same way."
Buss, 63, would recommend it to any couple that is wealthy enough to have their own floor. So what does her husband Mohr, 54, think about it?
"We see each other every morning, every afternoon, and every night," said Mohr. "When you're home all alone in your bed, it's like, guys are gross. Like we just make sounds. Like we sweat. The sheets get all wrinkly and weird. It's like, oh let her sleep like a princess or a Barbie still in a box. She doesn't need to be subjected to me in my wrestling sweatpants, just belching in my sleep."
Buss went public with Mohr in 2021 on social media, and the couple got married in Malibu in 2023. The Lakers owner stuck by his side while he continued to battle substance abuse issues, so it seems like they've battled bigger issues than wild sleeping arrangements.
