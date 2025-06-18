Jeanie Buss, family shockingly selling Los Angeles Lakers to Mark Walter
Shams dropped a true stunner during the 2025 NBA Finals.
The NBA ESPN Insider has reported the Buss family has agreed to sell majority ownership of the most marquee franchise in the NBA, the Los Angeles Lakers, to businessman Mark Walter, the CEO of TWG Global and Guggenheim Partners.
RELATED: Pau Gasol sends Vanessa Bryant amazing 3-word message hugging Kobe after Lakers title
Walter has ownership stakes in the Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Sparks, and the newly formed Cadillac Formula 1 team, among other sports ventures.
Walter, 65, reportedly owns 27% of the Dodgers, leading Guggenheim Baseball Management ato the time to purchase the reigning World Series champions for $2.15 billion in 2012. Now Forbes list the club at a $4.8 billion valuation, only behind the New York Yankees at $7.1 billion.
RELATED: Lakers star Luka Doncic is dramatically skinny compared to last season side-by-side
The Boston Celtics, the other iconic franchise and historic Lakers rival, sold for a then $6.1 billion North American franchise record earlier this year to William Chisholm.
Jeanie's father, Jerry Buss, purchased the Lakers in 1979 for $67.5 million.
It's safe to say there will be a new record once the final sale price gets leaked. It's only natural that it would be Lakers vs. Celtics.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Bittersweet: Vanessa Bryant shares tear-jerking photo of Kobe, Gigi, on special day
Speaking of: Natalia Bryant flashes perfect smile with mom Vanessa, tiny dog in NYC
Uh oh: Lakers hater Bill Simmons compares NBA MVP SGA to Kobe Bryant
Plus won: Livvy Dunne rocks unreal Paul Skenes LSU-Pirates custom combo jersey
Grooving: UConn Star Azzi Fudd does perfect coordinated dance with new teammate