Jeanie Buss, family shockingly selling Los Angeles Lakers to Mark Walter

Jeanie Buss will still have a role with the Lakers, but the Buss family have reached an agreement to sell majority ownership to the Dodgers owner.

Matthew Graham

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Shams dropped a true stunner during the 2025 NBA Finals.

The NBA ESPN Insider has reported the Buss family has agreed to sell majority ownership of the most marquee franchise in the NBA, the Los Angeles Lakers, to businessman Mark Walter, the CEO of TWG Global and Guggenheim Partners.

Jeanie Buss
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Walter has ownership stakes in the Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Sparks, and the newly formed Cadillac Formula 1 team, among other sports ventures.

Walter, 65, reportedly owns 27% of the Dodgers, leading Guggenheim Baseball Management ato the time to purchase the reigning World Series champions for $2.15 billion in 2012. Now Forbes list the club at a $4.8 billion valuation, only behind the New York Yankees at $7.1 billion.

Mark Walter
May 2, 2012: Los Angeles Dodgers former owner Peter O'Malley and sister Terry Seidler pose with members of the Guggenheim Baseball Management team at a press conference to announce their purchase of the Los Angeles Dodgers. From left: Stan Kasten, Bobby Patton, Todd Boehly, O'Malley, Magic Johnson, Seidler, Mark Walter, Peter Guber. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Boston Celtics, the other iconic franchise and historic Lakers rival, sold for a then $6.1 billion North American franchise record earlier this year to William Chisholm.

Jeanie's father, Jerry Buss, purchased the Lakers in 1979 for $67.5 million.

It's safe to say there will be a new record once the final sale price gets leaked. It's only natural that it would be Lakers vs. Celtics.

Jeanie Buss
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

