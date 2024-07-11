Steph Curry's adorable dad moment after Team USA basketball win
LeBron James has been stealing all of the father-son headlines thanks to the controversial drafting and guaranteed-contract given to his son Bronny James.
While the Golden State Warriors’ four-time NBA champion and two-time MVP Steph Curry doesn’t have to worry about that scenario anytime soon, his children have always been by his side throughout his career: Riley, 11, Ryan, 9, and Canon, 6, and new baby Caius, born in May.
So after Team USA basketball’s 86-72 victory over the Canadian national team in their first tune-up game for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, Steph Curry and LeBron James did an on-court interview together.
Most of the headlines will be about the duo talking about finally playing together, which of course had always been a hot rumor that they would finally join forces in the NBA late in their respective legendary careers.
But the best part of the interview came at the end, when Steph ended the interview with a special birthday shout out to his daughter Ryan (starts at about the 1:35 mark from the clip below).
“I don’t know if you’ve got one more question, but it’s my daughter’s ninth birthday,” said Curry. “Happy birthday Ryan. I’m sorry I couldn’t be there. We’re here playing basketball, doing what we love. I miss you, love you, happy birthday.”
Now if that doesn’t make your heart melt, then you need to check yourself.
Curry might not get another NBA championship, but he’s already winning the award for best dad.
