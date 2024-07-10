Michael Irvin's swanky Dallas Cowboys joint is America's Team paradise
Dallas Cowboys fans will soon get to dine in epic Cowboys fashion. This Friday, Cowboys Pro Football Hall of Famer and three-time Super Bowl Champion, Michael Irvin, will open Playmakers88, a new sports bar and full service restaurant located in The Colony, Texas, outside of Dallas.
Playmakers88 will span over 7,000 square feet and pay homage to the Cowboys players, past and present.
“I am truly honored to create an upscale sports bar and restaurant where sports fans can cheer on their favorite teams and athletes, while enjoying great food, cocktails, and company,” said Irvin in a statement. “My hope is that each person who visits Playmakers88 feels the excitement, energy and love that I have for the entire sports community and the overall DFW area.”
Inside Playmakers88 is a large replica of the Ring of Honor displaying images of Irvin, and fellow Hall of Famers and Cowboy legends, Emmitt Smith and Troy Aikman, who were famously known as “The Triplets.”
Twenty one additional Dallas Cowboys Ring of Honor members will be showcased around the bar. The restaurant will seat over 250 people, who can watch games on 50 flat-screen televisions.
At the helm of the restaurant’s menu is chef Rassaun “RJ” Johnson, who has curated a menu of bar classics, like burgers and wings, as well as Johnson’s southern touch on crab cakes, pasta dishes, and seafood. Customers and sports fans will also be able to choose from a menu of specialty cocktails, as well as a selection of 20 domestic and imported beers on tap.
Playmakers88 will launch with two grand opening events – one on Friday evening, featuring live music and stand-up comedy by actor and comedian, Tommy Davidson, and one on Saturday beginning at 11 a.m., featuring family-friendly entertainment and activities. A portion of proceeds earned during opening weekend will be donated to the Alzheimer's Association Greater Dallas.
