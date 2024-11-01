Mike Tyson and Jake Paul match-up fetching monster price tag from boxing superfans
Boxing legend Mike Tyson’s return to the ring after 19 years is undoubtedly a big deal — but you might be surprised by just how much people are willing to shell out to watch him fight Jake Paul up close.
ESPN has reported that a “premium hospitality package” will be made available for the fight, for the astounding fee of $2 million. The 10-ticket "MVP Owner's Experience" will seat two people in a private suite, closer than any patrons have ever been allowed to sit before — a mere six feet from the ring.
The experience is being sold by Paul’s company, Most Valuable Promotions, along with consulting firm Elevate. Of course, boxing fans needn’t fear that they’ll need to sell their homes in order to see the match — tickets are available on SeatGeek for as low as $37.
Whoever purchases the “MVP Owner’s Experience” will get the additional perks of a locker room meet-and-greet with both Paul, 27, and Tyson, 58. They will also have the opportunity to be onstage during the weigh-in, as well as “personal concierge and security detail during the week.”
Tyson, who infamously bit fellow boxer Evander Holyfield’s ear in 1997, has warned the YouTuber-turned-boxer that he plans to go “straight through him," in the ring.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Red carpet MVP: 6-foot-4 WNBA star A’ja Wilson towers over big-time actress
Ahhhh: Steph Curry, Ayesha introduce baby Cai in rare public photos
Legendary: Vanessa Bryant posts epic Kobe message, video after Dodgers WS win
Speaking of: Ciara celebrates ‘billionaire’ achievement before Steelers game
Spotlight found: Rarely-seen Mamiko Tanaka rocks husbands ‘Ohtani’ Dodgers fit