Move over Messi: Shakira performing at Copa Ameríca final
Global music sensation Shakira is set to take the stage at the CONMEBOL Copa América USA 2024.
The Colombian superstar will be the first musical act during the final’s halftime show this Sunday, July 14 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.
Over the years, Shakira’s sports resume has grown to be almost as impressive as her musical resume. The “Hips Don’t Lie” hitmaker has previously performed the Super Bowl and three World Cups. Her 2010 single "Waka Waka (This Time For Africa)" was the official anthem of that year's World Cup.
"Shakira is an extraordinary South American star who has dazzled the entire world,” said Alejandro Domínguez, president of CONMEBOL, in a statement. “Her songs are sung and danced to in every corner of the planet, turning her art into a global phenomenon that crosses borders and is enjoyed by millions of people. We are sure that her performance at the Copa América USA 2024 will enhance the message of healthy passion and unity through sport.”
The CONMEBOL Copa América will air Sunday, July 14 at 8 p.m. ET in English on Fox, and in Spanish on Univision. Fans can also livestream the game through Fubo.
