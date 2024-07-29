The Athlete Lifestyle logo

New 'Deadpool' cameo features sick Wrexham superhero fit for star player

Of course marketing genius Ryan Reynolds would cross-promote “Deadpool & Wolverine” by revealing an outstanding Wrexham Easter egg.

Jan 8, 2017: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds arrive for the 74th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton.
Jan 8, 2017: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds arrive for the 74th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton. / Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK

Ryan Reynolds is more like a Dr. Evil villain than superhero with his $14 billion empire of assets.

The A-list actor is a genius businessman and marketer, so naturally he would combine two of his most popular franchises - Deadpool and Wrexham AFC.

The also social media superstar posted (for his 21.5 million Twitter followers) the fantastic Wrexham superhero fit for stud striker Paul Mullin’s cameo in “Deadpool & Wolverine” 

Per usual, Reynold’s and his talented crew nailed the look with the Wrexham AFC dragon emblem.

To make the marketing efforts go full circle, Mullin’s will also sport hilarious NSFW soccer cleats showing the team’s loyalty to Deadpool of course.

It’s masterful business strokes like these that have made Reynolds a net billionaire. Let’s hope he continues to stay on the side of good in the eternal fight vs. evil.

