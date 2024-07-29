New 'Deadpool' cameo features sick Wrexham superhero fit for star player
Ryan Reynolds is more like a Dr. Evil villain than superhero with his $14 billion empire of assets.
The A-list actor is a genius businessman and marketer, so naturally he would combine two of his most popular franchises - Deadpool and Wrexham AFC.
The also social media superstar posted (for his 21.5 million Twitter followers) the fantastic Wrexham superhero fit for stud striker Paul Mullin’s cameo in “Deadpool & Wolverine”
Per usual, Reynold’s and his talented crew nailed the look with the Wrexham AFC dragon emblem.
RELATED: Stiff-arm sensation Ilona Maher mocks dainty entrance expectations for Team USA
To make the marketing efforts go full circle, Mullin’s will also sport hilarious NSFW soccer cleats showing the team’s loyalty to Deadpool of course.
It’s masterful business strokes like these that have made Reynolds a net billionaire. Let’s hope he continues to stay on the side of good in the eternal fight vs. evil.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Aww: Natalie Bryant celebrates Pau Gasol’s adorable baby announcement
Paris Barbie: Angel Reese shares selfies in Barbie pink bikini (PHOTOS)
Show stopper: Meghan Dressel, wife of USA’s Caeleb, is the ultimate Olympic WAG
Jet-setting: Livvy Dunne glows in front of Eiffel Tower during Paris Olympics
No way!: Top 10 highest-paid athletes at 2024 Paris Olympics - No. 1 may surprise you