No. 2 most valuable NFL franchise behind Cowboys will surprise you
Forbes released its annual list of the NFL’s most valuable franchises, and no surprise the Dallas Cowboys came in as No. 1. The biggest surprise maybe is the team that came in No. 2, however, and how much they added to its value.
The Cowboys, owned by Jerry Jones, are up $3B from 2024’s valuation on the list where they were at $10B. That’s quite the increase for America’s Team, which hasn’t won a Super Bowl since 1996.
At No. 2 came the Los Angeles Rams at $10.5 billion, up from $7.6B last season. It’s amazing how values have inflated in this economy as well. The Rams are worth more than the $10B the Los Angeles Lakers just sold for, which is unreal and shows how much the NFL is king.
RELATED: Ranking all 8 NFL rivalry jerseys has Bills, 49ers shining, Patriots flopping
RELATED: Bills owner Terry Pegula's $100M superyacht slammed given $2.1B new stadium cost
The Rams do play in the biggest market in the country and at beautiful SoFi Stadium, although the other LA team the Los Angeles Chargers shockingly came it at No. 24 out of 32 at $6B.
Another stunner is the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 17 overall at $6.5 billion given they are a Top 5 most popular team, and amongst the original franchises.
The football season is right around and the Cowboys will at least remain No. 1 in something. Well, two things.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Death Star 2.0: Raiders owner’s new $14M mansion looks like Allegiant Stadium’s twin
Uh oh: Deshaun Watson, new wife will be Browns worst nightmare with $131M leverage
Glory days: Livvy Dunne turns heads in miniskirt fit during Jersey club duo dance
Proud mama: Shedeur Sanders’ mom Pilar flexes Browns ‘12’ eye-catching fit
What a catch: Megan Thee Stallion stuns in fishing fit on Klay Thompson’s boat