Bills owner Terry Pegula's $100M superyacht slammed given $2.1B new stadium cost
So Bills Mafia is one of the best fanbases in the NFL.
One of the downsides to having a passionate, die-hard fanbase is they're also very knowledgeable, so when one of them spotted, posting on TikTok, Buffalo Bills owner Terry Pegula's $100 million superyacht in the ultra wealthy Newport, Rhode Island harbor, it set off some hard feelings given New York State ($600 million) and Erie County ($250 million) taxpayers are on the hook for $850 million of the $2.1 billion new state-of-the-art stadium.
Understandably, that hasn't sit well with many Bills fans, especially since that $2.1 billion number is already $560 million over the original estimate. But hey, it protects Bills Mafia against the wind and has a "heated roof."
Did we mention Pegula is worth $7 billion, amassing his fortune originally in fracking and natural gas investments? The 74-year-old Penn State alum also owns the Buffalo Sabres.
The personalized cruise ship is named "Top Five II," allegedly for his five children, two from his previous marriage, and three with his current wife Kim. Their daughter Jessica Pegula, 31, is a hugely successful professional women's tennis player with seven ATP titles, having made it all the way to last year's U.S. Open women's singles finals, seeded No. 4 this year.
So wait, how are New York taxpayers, many of whom are New York Giants and New York Jets fans, on the hook for $600 million? Well, because those two teams play in East Rutherford, New Jersey at MetLife Stadium.
"While we think it was easy here in Western New York," New York governor Kathy Hochul said in Jan. 2024, stating the obvious. "Getting it through the New York State Legislature, which has a lot of people from parts of the state that are not Buffalo, it was hard. But we got it done."
You don't say?!
Did we mention the "heated roof"?
