Penn State coach Matt Campbell's $70.5M contract has insane buyout number, perks
Now that the final numbers have been revealed, it's obvious Penn State football screwed themselves.
After getting left at the altar time after time trying to fill what Nittany Lions fans believe should be one of the most coveted jobs in college football, Penn State finally found their man, no thanks to James Franklin's super agent Jimmy Sexton — Iowa State's Matt Campbell.
It had been reported that Franklin's all powerful CAA representative had told his clients to steer clear of Happy Valley, and as a result, Penn State was desperate and Campbell, 46, had all the leverage.
How much so? Try $70.5 million for his eight-year contract.
So what you say, that sounds like the going rate for a top-of-the-line Big Ten program to have to pay their head coach.
$70.5 million is also the 100%, fully paid out buyout number for Campbell
Remember when everyone was up and arms about Franklin's, now at Virginia Tech's, $56.6 million reported buyout?
That number in reality was $49 million over six years, and after taking the Hokies job for five years at $41.75 million, Franklin settled for a cool $9 million.
Well Penn State decision makers certainly learned from their mistakes.
Psych!
As is being reported by Front Office Sports, that $70.5 million will be fully paid out if it doesn't work out for the former Cyclones head coach.
Other perks for Campbell for Penn State job
Campbell also gets use of the Penn State private jet every year, two full-time courtesy vehicles, and an automatic escalated one-year extension if the former Mount Union defensive lineman makes the College Football Playoff, two years if he wins a national championship.
Obviously it's a great time to be a successful college football head coach, especially when you have all of the leverage.
Hopefully Penn State getting screwed by Sexton turns out to be a blessing in disguise, and not another disaster buyout.
