Penn State coach Matt Campbell's $70.5M contract has insane buyout number, perks

Now that the final numbers have been revealed, it's obvious Penn State football screwed themselves.

After getting left at the altar time after time trying to fill what Nittany Lions fans believe should be one of the most coveted jobs in college football, Penn State finally found their man, no thanks to James Franklin's super agent Jimmy Sexton — Iowa State's Matt Campbell.

RELATED: Lane Kiffin has insane perks on top of his $91M LSU contract including private jet

Iowa State Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell reacts during the fourth quarter against BYU at Jack Trice Stadium on Oct. 25, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It had been reported that Franklin's all powerful CAA representative had told his clients to steer clear of Happy Valley, and as a result, Penn State was desperate and Campbell, 46, had all the leverage.

How much so? Try $70.5 million for his eight-year contract.

So what you say, that sounds like the going rate for a top-of-the-line Big Ten program to have to pay their head coach.

RELATED: Penn State QB Drew Allar defends James Franklin after controversial interview

$70.5 million is also the 100%, fully paid out buyout number for Campbell

Iowa State Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell reacts in the third quarter of the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and Iowa State Cyclones at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Oct. 4, 2025. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Remember when everyone was up and arms about Franklin's, now at Virginia Tech's, $56.6 million reported buyout?

Oct. 11, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin stands on the field following the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Beaver Stadium. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

That number in reality was $49 million over six years, and after taking the Hokies job for five years at $41.75 million, Franklin settled for a cool $9 million.

Well Penn State decision makers certainly learned from their mistakes.

Psych!

As is being reported by Front Office Sports, that $70.5 million will be fully paid out if it doesn't work out for the former Cyclones head coach.

Other perks for Campbell for Penn State job

Iowa State football head coach Matt Campbell speaks during Iowa State football media day at Stark Performance Center on July 25, 2025, in Ames. | Lily Smith/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Campbell also gets use of the Penn State private jet every year, two full-time courtesy vehicles, and an automatic escalated one-year extension if the former Mount Union defensive lineman makes the College Football Playoff, two years if he wins a national championship.

Obviously it's a great time to be a successful college football head coach, especially when you have all of the leverage.

Hopefully Penn State getting screwed by Sexton turns out to be a blessing in disguise, and not another disaster buyout.

Oct. 25, 2025; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell shakes hands with the Cyclones pre-game kid captain at Jack Trice Stadium. | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla stuns in denim-top Ole Miss fit amid LSU drama

Dynamic duo: Vanessa Bryant, daughter Natalia stun side-by-side in black and silver

Tear jerker: Notre Dame QB CJ Carr opens up about little brother’s tragic death

Internet scandal: Paige Spiranac cheating accusations, crying meltdown rock golf world

Plus won: Livvy Dunne shows off black stunner for Paul Skenes’ Cy Young Award bash