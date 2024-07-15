Sabrina Carpenter's odd bird-conversation ad for 2024 Summer Olympics (VIDEO)
Pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter may not be an Olympian, but she’s certainly in her winning season.
Over the course of the past month, the 25-year-old singer has earned two top 10 hits – “Espresso” and “Please Please Please” – on the Billboard Hot 100, with the latter marking her first ever chart-topper. Today, Carpenter appeared in a new TV spot for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.
In the commercial, Carpenter is seen in a cafe in Paris, sipping on – you guessed it – espresso. An adorable little bluebird arrives to her table, chatting her up about the games. In his own bird language, the bird asks Carpenter what she’s doing in Paris.
“What am I doing in Paris?” Carpenter replies. “Isn’t it obvious? The Olympics.”
Carpenter then shares what she’s looking forward to witnessing while at the games. “The amazing opening ceremony on the Seine, Simone’s epic comeback, the USA/Australia rivalry in the pool, and the world's fastest man and woman – Noah and Sha’Carri – racing for Team USA.”
Like us, the bird can’t help but share his excitement, as he squawks in delight over these upcoming Olympic events.
“You need to behave yourself, you’re crazy,” Carpenter tells the bird, while cackling.
The camera then zooms out, onto the members of the cafe’s staff, who come to a hilarious conclusion.
Catch the spot above and get yourself a sip of that Sabrina Carpenter espresso.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Jet-setting: Livvy Dunne flaunts private jet to All-Star Game: awesome summer vibes
2H2H: Zendaya rocks Miami Vice look after Harry Potter fit at 2024 Wimbledon
Groovin’: Cameron Brink busts sweet dance moves with teammate Rickea Jackson
2H2H: Angel Reese, Flau’jae gush over Hollywood Raven’s gorgeous fit (PHOTOS)
Aww: Livvy Dunne proves best girlfriend status to Paul Skenes yet again (VIDEO)