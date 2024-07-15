Every NBA Player Competing in the 2024 Olympic Games by Country
The 2024 Paris Olympics will showcase men's basketball teams from around the world, including many notable NBA stars representing a total of 11 countries.
The men's basketball 5x5 competition begins on Saturday, July 27 and runs through Saturday, August 10 with the gold medal game. Countries were placed into three groups (A, B and C) ahead of the Olympics. Four games will take place each day until the quarterfinals begin on Tuesday, August 6.
Team USA's men's basketball team in particular has a long history at the Olympics, winning a total of 16 gold medals so far. Team USA won seven consecutive gold medals from 1936–68, establishing an early dynasty in the sport.
Later on, USA basketball became more famous for some of the teams in the 1990s, such as the Dream Team. The 2008 Redeem Team started the current dynasty, as the men's United States basketball team has won gold in the four Olympics since. Needless to say, Team USA has a huge weight of expecations on its shoulders heading into the Paris Olympics.
While Team USA is often seen as the Olympic powerhouse in men's basketball, there are some strong NBA players competing for other countries. Here's a list of which current and former NBA players fans can expect to see at the Paris Olympics later this month.
List of NBA Olympians by Country
United States
The United States has the most NBA players represented with the entire 12-man roster made up of players from the NBA.
Five of the 12 players are making their Olympic debut, including Stephen Curry and Anthony Edwards. On the other hand end of the spectrum, LeBron James and Kevin Durant are making their fourth Olympic appearances.
Player
Team
Olympic Experience
Bam Adebayo
Miami Heat
2020
Devin Booker
Phoenix Suns
2020
Stephen Curry
Golden State Warriors
First Olympics
Anthony Davis
Los Angeles Lakers
2012
Kevin Durant
Phoenix Suns
2012, 2016, 2020
Anthony Edwards
Minnesota Timberwolves
First Olympics
Joel Embiid
Philadelphia 76ers
First Olympics
Tyrese Haliburton
Indiana Pacers
First Olympics
Jrue Holiday
Boston Celtics
2020
LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers
2004, 2008, 2012
Jayson Tatum
Boston Celtics
2020
Derrick White
Boston Celtics
First Olympics
Canada
All but one player on Canada's Olympic roster has NBA experience. Some of the big stars include Jamal Murray and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. This is the first appearance for Canada's men's basketball team since 2000.
Canada will be looking to repeat and further the success they had last summer during the World Cup when they beat the United States in the bronze medal game.
Player
Team
Olympic Experience
Nickeil Alexander-Walker
Minnesota Timberwolves
First Olympics
RJ Barrett
Toronto Raptors
First Olympics
Khem Birch
Former NBA Player
First Olympics
Dillon Brooks
Houston Rockets
First Olympics
Luguentz Dort
Oklahoma City Thunder
First Olympics
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Oklahoma City Thunder
First Olympics
Trey Lyles
Sacramento Kings
First Olympics
Jamal Murray
Denver Nuggets
First Olympics
Andrew Nembhard
Indiana Pacers
First Olympics
Kelly Olynyk
Toronto Raptors
First Olympics
Dwight Powell
Dallas Mavericks
First Olympics
Australia
Two of Australia's team members—Patty Mills and Joe Ingles—are making their fifth Olympic appearances.
Australia won the bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Player
Team
Olympic Experience
Dyson Daniels
New Orleans Pelicans
First Olympics
Matthew Dellavedova
Former NBA Player
2012, 2016, 2020
Dante Exum
Dallas Mavericks
2020
Josh Giddey
Chicago Bulls
First Olympics
Josh Green
Charlotte Hornets
2020
Joe Ingles
Minnesota Timberwolves
2008, 2012, 2016, 2020
Jock Landale
Houston Rockets
2020
Patty Mills
Free Agent
2008, 2012, 2016, 2020
Duop Reath
Portland Trail Blazers
2020
France
This year's French men's basketball Olympic team has a lot of hype around it as one of the NBA's biggest young stars, Victor Wembanyama, will make his Olympic debut in his home country. Additionally, four-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert will represent France in his third Olympics.
France will be looking for revenge against the United States this year after they picked up the silver medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Player
Team
Olympic Experience
Nicolas Batum
Los Angeles Clippers
2012, 2016, 2020
Bilal Coulibaly
Washington Wizards
First Olympics
Nando De Colo
Former NBA Player
2012, 2016, 2020
Rudy Gobert
Minnesota Timberwolves
2016, 2020
Frank Ntilikina
Former NBA Player
2020
Victor Wembanyama
San Antonio Spurs
First Olympics
Guerschon Yabusele
Former NBA Player
2020
Serbia
The Serbian Olympic team will have a lot of eyes on it as three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic will lead the team.
Serbia earned the silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics after losing to the United States in the final. Only two of those players are returning to this year's roster.
Player
Team
Olympic Experience
Bogdan Bogdanovic
Atlanta Hawks
2016
Marko Gudurić
Former NBA Player
First Olympics
Nikola Jokic
Denver Nuggets
2016
Nikola Jovic
Miami Heat
First Olympics
Vasilije Micić
Charlotte Hornets
First Olympics
Filip Petrušev
Former NBA Player
First Olympics
Aleksej Pokusevski
Charlotte Hornets
First Olympics
Germany
Germany has never earned a men's basketball Olympic medal, but with the help of four current NBA players on the roster, the team is hoping for better results this year.
Player
Team
Olympic Experience
Isaac Bonga
Former NBA Player
2020
Dennis Schroder
Brooklyn Nets
First Olympics
Daniel Theis
New Orleans Pelicans
First Olympics
Franz Wagner
Orlando Magic
First Olympics
Mo Wagner
Orlando Magic
2020
Spain
Spain will be looking to earn a medal after missing out in the gold and bronze medal games at the last Olympics. Before Tokyo, Spain earned three medals in a row—two silvers in 2008 and '12 and one bronze in 2016.
Spain only has two active NBA players on the roster, Santi Aldama and Usman Garuba, while the other names mentioned below are former NBA stars.
Player
Team
Olympic Experience
Santi Aldama
Memphis Grizzlies
First Olympics
Lorenzo Brown
Former NBA Player
First Olympics
Rudy Fernández
Former NBA Player
2004, 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020
Usman Garuba
Free Agent
2020
Juancho Hernangómez
Former NBA Player
2020
Willy Hernangómez
Former NBA Player
2016, 2020
South Sudan
The biggest NBA name on South Sudan's Olympic team is Phoenix Suns center Bol Bol. He will be making his Olympic debut for his home country of South Sudan in Paris.
This is the first year in which South Sudan has an Olympic basketball team.
Player
Team
Olympic Experience
Deng Adel
Former NBA Player
2020 (Australia)
Bol Bol
Phoenix Suns
First Olympics
Carlik Jones
Former NBA Player
First Olympics
Thon Maker
Former NBA Player
First Olympics
JT Thor
Charlotte Hornets
First Olympics
Greece
Greece has one active NBA player on its Olympic roster, and it helps that it's two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. He will be making his Olympic debut, and he was also named the flagbearer for Greece.
Greece has never won an Olympic medal in men's basketball.
Player
Team
Olympic Experience
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks
First Olympics
Kostas Antetokounmpo
Former NBA Player
First Olympics
Nick Calathes
Former NBA Player
First Olympics
Georgios Papagiannis
Former NBA Player
First Olympics
Kostas Papanikolaou
Former NBA Player
First Olympics
Brazil
Brazil has one active NBA player on its Olympic roster, Gui Santos. While Brazil has three Olympic bronze medals in men's basketball, they last won a medal in 1964.
Player
Team
Olympic Experience
Bruno Caboclo
Former NBA Player
First Olympics
Marcelo Huertas
Former NBA Player
2012, 2016
Raul Neto
Former NBA Player
First Olympics
Gui Santos
Golden State Warriors
First Olympics
Japan
Japan has two active NBA players on its Olympic roster, including 2019 first-rounder Rui Hachimura. Like some of the other countries mentioned above, Japan has never won a men's basketball medal.
Player
Team
Olympic Experience
Rui Hachimura
Los Angeles Lakers
2020
Yuta Watanabe
Memphis Grizzlies
2020
Puerto Rico
New Orleans Pelicans' Jose Alvarado is the one NBA player representing Puerto Rico this year.