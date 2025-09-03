TCU football unveils insane 'snow room' for $50M renovation crown jewel
The TCU Horned Frogs just made a statement on the field with their 48-14 road win over Bill Belichick’s North Carolina Tar Heels. They are also making headlines for college footballs first “Snow Room.”
The school in Fort Worth, Texas, has become a football powerhouse over the years and in this NIL world the school is clearly investing in its facilities.
While a school like Northwestern is building the most expensive stadium ever with a snow-proof roof, TCU is bringing the snow in — into it’s training facility that is. Check out a the one-of-a-kind room where it can get to 7-degrees Fahrenheit using the same technology used to produce snow in the Alps when there isn’t enough.
This crazy design is part of a new $50 million Simpson Family Restoration Center, which also includes other high-tech recovery features.
The Horned Frogs can definitely have their bodies recover in the room, but also get accustomed to the crazy temperatures when they have to play in freezing games.
Whether or not it makes a huge difference, it certainly looks cool.
